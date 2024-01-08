Utah Jazz Keep Throttle Down Against Bucks, Race Out To Big Lead

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin – The Utah Jazz are shooting lights out against the Milwaukee Bucks as they try and finish a difficult road trip with wins against two of the NBA’s best teams.

The Milwaukee Bucks (25-11, 2nd in East) are hosting the Jazz (17-20, 12th in West) at Fiserv Forum on Monday, January 8.

𝟏𝟏/𝟏𝟕 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐞 🎶 (ties a franchise record for threes made in a quarter)#Pura3Pointer | @pura pic.twitter.com/AwwhYlm65B — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 9, 2024

Utah seemingly couldn’t miss in the first quarter, tying a franchise record for threes in a quarter with 11. Collin Sexton set the tone for the perimeter attack, hitting three straight from deep to give his team an early 12-point lead.

John Collins joined in on the fun, hitting two shots from deep in the first half.

The good times continued in the second quarter with Keyonte George and Lauri Markkanen stepping up.

that’s a BIG three, key 🔑🔑🔑 pic.twitter.com/ZyRG2PTYw6 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 9, 2024

The rookie out of Baylor hit 3-of-5 from deep, finishing with nine points, four rebounds, and three assists in the half.

Markkanen, Utah’s lone all-star, had 11 points and hit three threes in the opening half.

Utah made 16-of-30 shots from beyond the arc in the opening half to build a 77-46 lead at the break.

Seven different Jazz players hit threes in the half.

Bucks Shorthanded To Open Homestand

Milwaukee has had an up-and-down season with more down than up in recent games. The Bucks entered tonight’s game 1-3 in their past four games and 3-4 in its last seven. Cleveland is the only team with a .500 or better record to lose to Milwaukee since Christmas Day.

Led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks have the third-highest offensive rating (121.1) and 19th-ranked defensive rating (116.5).

Antetokounmpo is third in the league, averaging a career-high 31.6 points per game while grabbing 11.5 rebounds, and dishing out 5.7 assists. The ‘Greek Freak’ adds 1.3 steals and 1.2 blocks as the straw that stirs Milwaukee’s drink.

The Bucks will be without former Weber State Wildcat Damian Lillard. Lillard is missing the game due to personal reasons. Milwaukee is 0-2 this season in games he has missed.

Sign up for the new Jazz Notes newsletter! Receive game updates, exclusive analysis, and chances to win Jazz tickets.

Follow The Utah Jazz With KSL Sports

The Jazz are facing the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee, WI. The game is being broadcast on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and can be heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone .

Find KSL Sports coverage of the Utah Jazz here.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s coverage of the Bees, Big League Utah, and Aggie athletics here.

Follow @bpreece24