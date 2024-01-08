Collin Sexton Single-Handedly Keeping Bucks At Bay In Third Quarter

On the Site:
Jan 8, 2024, 7:38 PM

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin – Milwaukee is putting up a fight against the Utah Jazz after looking lifeless through much of the first half. Second-year Jazz guard Collin Sexton responded to the Bucks’ surge with eight quick third-quarter points.

The Milwaukee Bucks (25-11, 2nd in East) are hosting the Jazz (17-20, 12th in West) at Fiserv Forum on Monday, January 8.

RELATED: Jazz Keep Throttle Down Against Bucks, Race Out To Big Lead

Sexton scored eight straight points during one third-period stretch after Milwaukee had cut a 33-point advantage to 20 midway through the quarter.

Despite Sexton’s effort, the Bucks have continued to chip away at the Jazz lead.

Milwaukee has turned a 31-point halftime deficit into a 95-82 Jazz lead with 2:54 left in the third.

Bucks Shorthanded To Open Homestand

Milwaukee has had an up-and-down season with more down than up in recent games. The Bucks entered tonight’s game 1-3 in their past four games and 3-4 in its last seven. Cleveland is the only team with a .500 or better record to lose to Milwaukee since Christmas Day.

Led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks have the third-highest offensive rating (121.1) and 19th-ranked defensive rating (116.5).

RELATED: Jazz Face Bucks Without Damian Lillard

Antetokounmpo is third in the league, averaging a career-high 31.6 points per game while grabbing 11.5 rebounds, and dishing out 5.7 assists. The ‘Greek Freak’ adds 1.3 steals and 1.2 blocks as the straw that stirs Milwaukee’s drink.

The Bucks will be without former Weber State Wildcat Damian Lillard. Lillard is missing the game due to personal reasons. Milwaukee is 0-2 this season in games he has missed.

The Jazz are facing the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee, WI. The game is being broadcast on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and can be heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s coverage of the Bees, Big League Utah, and Aggie athletics here.

