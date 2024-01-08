Jazz Clinging To Fourth Quarter Lead Against Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin – After outscoring the Jazz by 20 in the third quarter, the Bucks had Utah reeling as they looked for a second straight win against a top Eastern Conference team.

The Milwaukee Bucks (25-11, 2nd in East) are hosting the Jazz (17-20, 12th in West) at Fiserv Forum on Monday, January 8.

Keyonte George hit a big corner three early in the quarter as Utah searched for any spark.

George joins Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton leading Utah with 19 points apiece but a defense that was great in the first half struggled against the Bucks.

The Jazz lead 111-103 with 6:52 left.

Bucks Shorthanded To Open Homestand

Milwaukee has had an up-and-down season with more down than up in recent games. The Bucks entered tonight’s game 1-3 in their past four games and 3-4 in its last seven. Cleveland is the only team with a .500 or better record to lose to Milwaukee since Christmas Day.

Led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks have the third-highest offensive rating (121.1) and 19th-ranked defensive rating (116.5).

Antetokounmpo is third in the league, averaging a career-high 31.6 points per game while grabbing 11.5 rebounds, and dishing out 5.7 assists. The ‘Greek Freak’ adds 1.3 steals and 1.2 blocks as the straw that stirs Milwaukee’s drink.

The Bucks will be without former Weber State Wildcat Damian Lillard. Lillard is missing the game due to personal reasons. Milwaukee is 0-2 this season in games he has missed.

The Jazz are facing the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee, WI.

