Jazz Stun Bucks To Finish Road Trip With 2-1 Record

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz blitzed the Milwaukee Bucks in the first half and held on to escape with a 132-116 victory.

Jordan Clarkson and Lauri Markkanen each scored 21 points to lead the Jazz who finished their difficult three-game Eastern Conference road trip with a 2-1 record.

The Bucks were led by Giannis Antetokounmpo who recorded a 25 point triple-double.

First Quarter

The Jazz started the game hot knocking down five of seven from the floor to build an early 12-7 lead.

Collin Sexton hit back-to-back-to-back threes against the Milwaukee defense as the Jazz took a 24-12 lead midway through the quarter.

The Jazz tied a franchise record knocking down 11 first quarter three on just 17 attempts.

After one the Jazz led the Bucks 41-23.

Second Quarter

The Jazz continued to pour it on early in the second quarter thanks to nine points from Keyonte George off the bench.

The Bucks were outrebounded over the first 18 minutes 31-18 as fans in Milwaukee booed the team’s effort.

The Jazz’s 77 points in the first half were tied for the fifth most in Jazz history as they shot 16-30 to open the game.

At the break the Jazz led Milwaukee 77-46.

Third Quarter

Milwaukee opened the half on a 7-0 run to trim the Jazz lead to 24,

The Bucks defense was much sharper in the third quarter as they opened the third quarter on a 20-8 run.

Sexton was the Jazz’s best offensive weapon in the third quarter scoring eight points to raise his total to 19 for the night.

The Jazz were outscored 44-23 in the third quarter and led Milwaukee 100-90 heading into the fourth quarter.

Fourth Quarter

Keyonte George opened the fourth quarter with a quick six points to stabilize the Jazz offense and rebuild the lead to 15.

The Bucks answered again cutting the Jazz lead to eight with 6:52 left in the game thanks to an 11-2 run.

Milwaukee struggled to execute late offensively with Damian Lillard off the floor settling for difficult contested jump shots.

The Jazz downed the Bucks 132-116.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.



Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

Follow @benshoops