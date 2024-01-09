South Salt Lake business part of massive alleged drug, money laundering operation
Jan 8, 2024, 10:50 PM | Updated: 10:50 pm
SOUTH SALT LAKE — A small, unassuming strip mall business is accused of being at the center of a massive, multi-million-dollar money laundering operation linked to drug trafficking along the Wasatch Front.
The bust by the US Attorney of Utah and partnering law enforcement agents led to the arrest of nearly dozen people.
Employees who work in businesses in the 300 East strip mall, located on the corner of 300 E. 3300 South in South Salt Lake, explained that from their understanding, one of the now-shuttered store fronts was split into two businesses.
Sharing the same front door, the space appeared to be taken up by both a food establishment and Multiservicios Lokos. The snack bar, according to nearby employees and signs on the window, sold small food items like tortas, ice cream, fresh fruit, and drinks.
According to the shared sign and window decals, the business Multiservicios Lokos also operated within the walls. Nearby employees say customers talked about being able to cash checks there and wire money, which are services advertised on the windows.
It’s that side, Multiservicios Lokos LLC, that the Department of Justice believes the owner, Georgina Espinoza-Grajeda, and her employee Jesid Dadiana De Sutter used as a front to wire millions of dollars of drug money from Utah to suppliers in Honduras and Mexico.
Money laundering operation lasted for nearly two years
Employees working nearby were in disbelief learning about the alleged operations in what they saw as a small, quiet South Salt Lake store front.
A sign taped to the door announces that it’s unlawful for the snack and food business to keep running in that location.