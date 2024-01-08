On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Jazz Sign Jason Preston, Waive Josh Christopher

Jan 8, 2024, 10:55 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz have signed guard Jason Preston to a two-way contract.

The team announced the move late Monday night after beating the Milwaukee Bucks to conclude a three-game road trip.

The Jazz waived two-way guard Josh Christopher to make room for the signing.

Who Is Newest Jazz Guard Jason Preston?

Preston joins the Jazz after spending the first half of the NBA season in the G League playing for the Memphis Hustle.

The guard signed an exhibit 10 contract with the Memphis Grizzlies in October but was quickly waived and assigned to the team’s G League affiliate.

In 17 games Preston averaged 12.4 points, 8.6 assists, and 7.9 rebounds while shooting 48 percent from the floor in 31 minutes.

Originally selected by the Orlando Magic with the 33 pick of 2021 NBA draft, Preston was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers on draft night.

The Florida native appeared in 14 games during the 2022-23 season averaging 2.9 points, 1.9 assists, and 1.6 rebounds.

Preston, 24, averaged 12.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 5.9 assists in three seasons at Ohio.

Jazz Waive Josh Christopher

The Jazz waived Christopher after signing the guard to a two-way contract before the beginning of the regular season.

Christopher averaged 17.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 6.0 assists with the Salt Lake City Stars in 22 appearances.

The guard was selected by the Houston Rockets with the 24th pick in the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft.

Christopher had career averages of 6.9 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 1.6 assists while shooting 45 percent from the floor and 27 percent from three in 138 appearances in Houston.

New this season, NBA team teams can carry three players on two-way contracts after only being able to have two two-way players in previous years.

Two-way players are able to split time between the G League and a team’s regular NBA roster earning half of the league’s minimum salary, but don’t down against the team’s 15-man roster.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

