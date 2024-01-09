Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Power Rankings: A Shift In Dominance

SALT LAKE CITY – Pac-12 men’s basketball saw a pretty big shift in dominance after week two of play that has shuffled the latest power rankings.

The “Conference of Champions” only has one team currently ranked in the AP Top 25 in No. 8 Arizona, while Colorado, Oregon, and Utah received some votes to be included.

It’s been a few years since the Pac-12 has been terribly compelling in men’s basketball, but there is some potential to make some noise in the final run. Let’s take a closer look.

POLL ALERT: Houston, the lone unbeaten team in college hoops, jumps Kansas to No. 2 in AP Top 25 behind Purdue. Full poll: https://t.co/ZJG5mgWrsa pic.twitter.com/6uOuGzLLIl — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) January 8, 2024

How Things Shook Out In Week Two Of Conference Play

Arizona showed some vulnerabilities in week one losing to an average Stanford team but appeared back to form against Colorado and Utah last week.

Oregon is off to a strong start in conference play sitting at 4-0, as is Arizona State.

Last week was not kind to the Buffs or Utes who couldn’t make anything happen on the road in Arizona. Both teams went 0-2.

There has been a pretty big shift in power between week one and week two in the Pac-12 with Oregon holding the best conference and overall record.

ASU is tied with the Ducks for best conference record, but their overall record is much different. Arizona on the other hand has the same overall record as Oregon but is behind the Ducks with one loss in conference.

Most Compelling Matchups In Week Two

The better teams in the conference so far this season all avoid each other this week leaving the matchups a little underwhelming.

Washington State has a somewhat interesting turnaround heading to USC on January 10 and then back home to host Arizona on January 13.

Cougs keep it close all night, but can’t nab the lead at the end. Five Cougars scored in double figures for the first time since beating EWU. Rice with 22 points and WSU shot 54% from the floor. Oregon slightly better and 14 3-pointers clinch it.#GoCougs // #CVE pic.twitter.com/XrsYShUrwo — Washington State Men’s Basketball (@WSUCougarsMBB) January 7, 2024

Cal faces a similar situation hosting Colorado on January 10 and then heading to Oregon on January 13.

As two of the better teams early on in the season both the Buffs and Utah need bounce back wins after posting goose eggs in the win column on the road last week. Both have great opportunities to do just that against the Golden Bears and UCLA at the Huntsman for the Utes.

Pac-12 Power Rankings 2023 Season: After Week One

Oregon, (12-3, 4-0) Arizona (12-3, 3-1) Arizona State (10-5, 4-0) Utah (11-4, 2-2) Colorado (11-4, 2-2) USC (8-7, 2-2) Stanford (7-7, 2-2) Washington State (10-5, 1-3) Oregon State (9-6, 1-3) Washington (9-6, 1-3) UCLA (6-9, 1-3) Cal (5-10, 1-3)

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com

