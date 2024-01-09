On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Power Rankings: A Shift In Dominance

Jan 9, 2024, 10:04 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Pac-12 men’s basketball saw a pretty big shift in dominance after week two of play that has shuffled the latest power rankings.

The “Conference of Champions” only has one team currently ranked in the AP Top 25 in No. 8 Arizona, while Colorado, Oregon, and Utah received some votes to be included.

It’s been a few years since the Pac-12 has been terribly compelling in men’s basketball, but there is some potential to make some noise in the final run. Let’s take a closer look.

How Things Shook Out In Week Two Of Conference Play

Arizona showed some vulnerabilities in week one losing to an average Stanford team but appeared back to form against Colorado and Utah last week.

Oregon is off to a strong start in conference play sitting at 4-0, as is Arizona State.

Last week was not kind to the Buffs or Utes who couldn’t make anything happen on the road in Arizona. Both teams went 0-2.

There has been a pretty big shift in power between week one and week two in the Pac-12 with Oregon holding the best conference and overall record.

ASU is tied with the Ducks for best conference record, but their overall record is much different. Arizona on the other hand has the same overall record as Oregon but is behind the Ducks with one loss in conference.

Most Compelling Matchups In Week Two

The better teams in the conference so far this season all avoid each other this week leaving the matchups a little underwhelming.

Washington State has a somewhat interesting turnaround heading to USC on January 10 and then back home to host Arizona on January 13.

Cal faces a similar situation hosting Colorado on January 10 and then heading to Oregon on January 13.

As two of the better teams early on in the season both the Buffs and Utah need bounce back wins after posting goose eggs in the win column on the road last week. Both have great opportunities to do just that against the Golden Bears and UCLA at the Huntsman for the Utes.

Pac-12 Power Rankings 2023 Season: After Week One

  1. Oregon, (12-3, 4-0)
  2. Arizona (12-3, 3-1)
  3. Arizona State (10-5, 4-0)
  4. Utah (11-4, 2-2)
  5. Colorado (11-4, 2-2)
  6. USC (8-7, 2-2)
  7. Stanford (7-7, 2-2)
  8. Washington State (10-5, 1-3)
  9. Oregon State (9-6, 1-3)
  10. Washington (9-6, 1-3)
  11. UCLA (6-9, 1-3)
  12. Cal (5-10, 1-3)

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Pac-12 Women’s Basketball Power Rankings: Wins Don’t Come Easy In This Conference

Pac-12 women’s basketball is off and running and proving nothing comes easy in conference play in week two- especially wins.

12 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Michigan Overpowers Washington As Jim Harbaugh Delivers A National Title

In his ninth season as the Michigan head coach, Jim Harbaugh delivers his alma mater a National Championship.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

No. 18 BYU Seeks First Big 12 Win At New $212 Million Home Of No. 14 Baylor

Top 25 showdown between BYU and Baylor at the Bears new state of the art facility.

11 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Sign Jason Preston, Waive Josh Christopher

The Utah Jazz have signed guard Jason Preston to a two-way contract and have waived guard Josh Christopher.

12 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12 Basketball Power Rankings: Early Returns From League Play

The initial power rankings as conference play in America's toughest league is underway.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Top 25 BYU/Baylor Clash One Of Top College Basketball Games This Week

One of the top games on the national college basketball slate involves BYU.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Power Rankings: A Shift In Dominance