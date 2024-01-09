Pac-12 Women’s Basketball Power Rankings: Wins Don’t Come Easy In This Conference

SALT LAKE CITY – Pac-12 women’s basketball is off and running and proving nothing comes easy in conference play in week two- especially wins.

The “Conference of Champions” looks to be highly competitive again in women’s college hoops with five teams currently ranked in the AP Top 25 and four more teams receiving votes.

While it’s still very early in conference play, women’s basketball looks to be a dogfight till the bitter end. Let’s take a closer look.

How Things Shook Out In Week Two Of Conference Play

Week two proved to be every bit as compelling as week one of conference play for Pac-12 women’s basketball.

No. 2 UCLA remains undefeated on the season while No. 5 Colorado and No. 8 Stanford are hot on their heels with just one loss so far this season. All three currently have perfect records in conference.

A look back at our 𝘂𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗳𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 weekend against the Oregon schools! 🎥#GoBruins pic.twitter.com/bFuBVPhrjN — UCLA W. Basketball (@UCLAWBB) January 8, 2024

No. 9 USC has one loss on the season that came in conference play, while No. 19 Utah keeps getting hit with bad luck that seems to have slowed them up a bit.

Most Compelling Matchups In Week Three

Last week no ranked teams faced each other, this week is a different story.

No. 9 USC will be hosting No. 2 UCLA on January 14 in what will surely be a battle to the death between ranked rivals.

No. 19 Utah will play host to No. 8 Stanford on January 12 and No. 5 Colorado will get the Cardinal on January 14. While not ranked, Cal did receive votes this week and will also face the Utes and Buffs.

UP NEXT

The Utes are back at home this week with a TOP 25 MATCHUP vs Stanford.

THEN

The Utes will take on the California Golden Bears on Jan 14th at noon. Let’s pack the Huntsman‼️#goutes pic.twitter.com/FK7cJwXhqA — Utah Women’s Basketball (@UTAHWBB) January 9, 2024

Pac-12 Power Rankings 2023 Season: After Week One

UCLA, (14-0, 3-0) Colorado (13-1, 3-0) Stanford (14-1, 3-0) USC (12-1, 2-1) Cal (12-3, 2-1) Utah (11-4, 1-2) Arizona (10-5, 2-1) Oregon State (12-2, 1-2) Washington (11-3, 1-2) Washington State (11-5, 0-3) Oregon (9-7, 0-3) Arizona State (8-7, 0-3)

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on X, Instagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

