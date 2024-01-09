More delays for NASA’s astronaut moonshots, with crew landing off until 2026
(Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
The first U.S. lunar lander in more than 50 years is on its way to the moon. The private lander blasted off Monday from Cape Canaveral, Florida.
2 days ago
Audacy, the struggling multi-platform audio content company, has begun prepackaged Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, the company announced Sunday.
2 days ago
Fossil hunters are celebrating the discovery of a mammoth tusk and other bones unearthed at a coal mine in North Dakota.
2 days ago
A U.S. labor agency has accused SpaceX of unlawfully firing employees who penned an open letter critical of CEO Elon Musk and creating an impression that worker activities were under surveillance by the rocket ship company.
5 days ago
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox pointed to social media as a key cause of the mental health crisis across America in an interview Sunday on “Meet the Press.”
6 days ago
Starting with December and looking all the way back to January, here are the top Instagram posts of 2023.
11 days ago
