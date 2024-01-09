Woman arrested in rash of fitness center thefts

TAYLORSVILLE — Taylorsville police have arrested a woman they believe has stolen bank cards, driver’s licenses, and keys from lockers at 17 gyms and fitness centers from Bountiful to Draper.

Detectives believe the woman, who already has an extensive criminal history of theft, could be linked to additional gym thefts.

Brandi Anne Holmquist, 36, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Monday for investigation of theft, identity fraud, failing to stop for police, unlawful possession of a bank card, and getting into an accident.

According to a statement from Taylorsville police, Holmquist has “allegedly been stealing driver’s licenses, debit and credit cards, keys, cash and electronics from unlocked lockers at various fitness and recreation centers. The stolen keys were then used to steal the patron’s car or other items from it, and before they were canceled, the stolen credit cards were used to purchase gift cards.”

Investigators say they can link Holmquist to between 10 to 14 thefts at VASA Fitness gyms in Taylorsville, Murray, Sandy, Salt Lake City, Bountiful and Draper, and five or six thefts at EoS Fitness gyms in Taylorsville, West Jordan, and Murray, in addition to thefts at the West Valley City and Kearns recreation centers.

On Monday, Holmquist was spotted driving a stolen vehicle near 5400 S. Redwood Road, according to police. The Department of Public Safety helicopter was called to follow her as officers on the ground set up a plan to stop her.

According to a police booking affidavit, the stolen vehicle was located again at 7200 South and 300 West, and three of the car’s tires were spiked near 7500 S. State. Holmquist attempted to drive away from the scene but crashed into another vehicle at 8375 S. State. No injuries were reported by the people in the other vehicle.

Holmquist and three passengers attempted to escape by running across a nearby parking lot, but were quickly captured, police said.

Jesse Stringer, 37, and Joshua Burgess, 32, were arrested on warrants. A fourth person was questioned and released.

“Through further investigation, it was learned that Stringer was allegedly dealing illegal narcotics from a home in Murray. A warrant was obtained to search the home, where methamphetamine and heroin, as well as drug paraphernalia and a firearm with a scratched-off serial number, were seized. The Salt Lake County Health Department responded and placed a ‘green placard’ on the home, signifying meth contamination,” Taylorsville police stated.

Holmquist, who police say was a fugitive from Adult Probation and Parole supervision at the time of her arrest, had 11 criminal cases filed against her in 2022 and 14 in 2021, according to court records, mainly for theft-related charges.