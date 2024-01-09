On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
LOCAL NEWS

Man killed while working on trailer after jack fails

Jan 9, 2024, 2:07 PM

emergency lights...

FILE: Police in Montana say a Salt Lake City woman was killed in a crash, involving multiple vehicles. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


KSLTV.com

PROVO — One man was killed while working on a trailer at a home on Saturday, Jan. 6.

Janna-Lee Holland with the Provo City Police Department said at 10:36 p.m. on Saturday, police and medics responded to a 911 call. Two men were working on a trailer in the garage of a home when the jack failed, causing it to fall onto one of the men who was underneath the trailer.
The man was transported to the Utah Valley Hospital where he later died.
Holland said the incident is not considered suspicious and is being investigated as an accident.
Holland also confirmed the accident occurred at the home of  Sen. Curtis Bramble.
The name of the individual has not been released.

