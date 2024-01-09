Man killed while working on trailer after jack fails

PROVO — One man was killed while working on a trailer at a home on Saturday, Jan. 6.

Janna-Lee Holland with the Provo City Police Department said at 10:36 p.m. on Saturday, police and medics responded to a 911 call. Two men were working on a trailer in the garage of a home when the jack failed, causing it to fall onto one of the men who was underneath the trailer.

The man was transported to the Utah Valley Hospital where he later died.

Holland said the incident is not considered suspicious and is being investigated as an accident.

Holland also confirmed the accident occurred at the home of Sen. Curtis Bramble.

The name of the individual has not been released.