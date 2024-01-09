Dillon Jones Named Big Sky Player Of Week For Fifth Time This Season

OGDEN, Utah – Weber State forward Dillon Jones has been tearing it up this season and the Big Sky Conference recognized his play with another Player of the Week award.

Jones has been the Big Sky Player of the Week five times this season and 13 times in his college career.

let’s run this again shall we… 😈 ✅ Game-Winner vs South Dakota State

✅ 2-0 Summit Challenge Record

✅ 24.5 Points Per Game

✅ 8.0 Rebounds Per Game

✅ 7.5 Assists Per Game

✅ 68% Shooting

✅ 13th Award of His Career

✅ 5th Award This Season#ExperienceElevated pic.twitter.com/gva4PdpHvI — Big Sky Conference (@BigSkyConf) January 9, 2024

He averaged 24.5 points, 8 rebounds, and 7.5 assists in another undefeated week for the Wildcats.

Jones has led WSU to six straight wins. Their last loss came nearly a month ago on December 13.

In addition to his great counting stats, he had some memorable moments in the two wins over South Dakota State and Oral Roberts.

Jones has claimed five of the nine Big Sky Player of the Week awards so far this season.

Maybe more impressively, he is the Wildcats leader in points, rebounds, assists, and steals through 15 games. The only major stat that Jones doesn’t lead in is blocks which is led by center Alex Tew.

Another week, another Player of the Week honor for Dillon Jones! Led the ‘Cats to two wins in the Big Sky-Summit Challenge last week. It’s his 5th Player of the Week honor this season and the 13th of his career! 🖐️ @drizzydj23 #WeAreWeber https://t.co/3nc2hcoMOG — Weber State MBB 🏀 (@WeberStateMBB) January 9, 2024

WSU currently sits comfortably in the Big Sky’s No. 1 seed with an 11-4 record. The Wildcats have yet to lose at home and against conference opponents.

After going 2-0 in the Big Sky – Summit Challenge last week, Weber State returns to conference play with a road trip to Sacramento State on January 11 and Portland State on January 13.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

