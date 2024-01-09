Transfer Portal Delivers Second Power-Five QB To Utah State

LOGAN, Utah – Former Utah quarterback Bryson Barnes is taking his talents 90 minutes north to Utah State University and a loaded QB room in Logan.

Barnes, who will have two seasons of eligibility remaining, announced his intention to join Blake Anderson’s Aggie team on Tuesday, January 9.

After four seasons at the University of Utah, the former Milford High QB announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on December 4. Barnes played 24 games for the Utes, finishing 6-4 as a starter.

“I’m thankful for the memories and lessons I have learned here,” Barnes wrote. “I have made my decision and will have one last ride with my brothers in the bowl game. I will be entering the transfer portal with 2 years of eligibility left.”

Barnes played in 11 games for the Utes last season, finishing with 1,572 yards on 142-of-242 passing (11 INT, 12 TD) while contributing 90 carries for 265 yards and three rushing touchdowns. He threw for a career-high 320 yards on 31-of-53 passing (2 INT, 2 TD) against No. 17 Arizona.

The 6’1, 209-pound pig farmer earned Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week and Davey O’Brien Great 8 recognition after leading Utah to a win over No. 18 USC. Barnes threw for 235 yards and three touchdowns (14-of-23, 1 INT) with 10 rushes for a season-best 57 yards and a rushing touchdown.

Barnes joins returning USU QBs senior Cooper Legas, sophomore McCae Hillstead, and Iowa Hawkeyes transfer Spencer Petras. He is the seventh Power Five player to join Utah State via the transfer portal this offseason. He joins Jadon Pearson as the second athlete to join USU after spending time at the U of U.

