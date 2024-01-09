Breaking News:
Weather Alert
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Transfer Portal Delivers Second Power-Five QB To Utah State

Jan 9, 2024, 3:09 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LOGAN, Utah – Former Utah quarterback Bryson Barnes is taking his talents 90 minutes north to Utah State University and a loaded QB room in Logan.

Barnes, who will have two seasons of eligibility remaining, announced his intention to join Blake Anderson’s Aggie team on Tuesday, January 9.

RELATED: Bryson Barnes Hits NCAA Transfer Portal

After four seasons at the University of Utah, the former Milford High QB announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on December 4. Barnes played 24 games for the Utes, finishing 6-4 as a starter.

“I’m thankful for the memories and lessons I have learned here,” Barnes wrote. “I have made my decision and will have one last ride with my brothers in the bowl game. I will be entering the transfer portal with 2 years of eligibility left.”

RELATED: College Football, Meet Utah’s Bryson Barnes

Barnes played in 11 games for the Utes last season, finishing with 1,572 yards on 142-of-242 passing (11 INT, 12 TD) while contributing 90 carries for 265 yards and three rushing touchdowns. He threw for a career-high 320 yards on 31-of-53 passing (2 INT, 2 TD) against No. 17 Arizona.

The 6’1, 209-pound pig farmer earned Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week and Davey O’Brien Great 8 recognition after leading Utah to a win over No. 18 USC. Barnes threw for 235 yards and three touchdowns (14-of-23, 1 INT) with 10 rushes for a season-best 57 yards and a rushing touchdown.

Barnes joins returning USU QBs senior Cooper Legas, sophomore McCae Hillstead, and Iowa Hawkeyes transfer Spencer Petras. He is the seventh Power Five player to join Utah State via the transfer portal this offseason. He joins Jadon Pearson as the second athlete to join USU after spending time at the U of U.

RELATED STORIES

Follow The Aggies With KSL Sports

Listen to USU football on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard and former Aggie quarterback Kevin White (1988-89).

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here. 

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s coverage of the Bees, Big League Utah, and Aggie athletics here.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Utah Football Wide Receiver Finds New Home In Future ACC

Former Utah football wide receiver Mikey Matthews has found a new home in the future ACC conference on Tuesday afternoon.

41 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Mailbag: What Will The Trade Deadline Look Like?

Welcome to the Utah Jazz mailbag: This week's question, what do the Jazz need to do at the upcoming NBA Trade Deadline?

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Notes Grades: Will Hot Streak Carry Utah Into Playoff Conversations?

The Utah Jazz are one of the hottest teams in the NBA right now and have found themselves just outside the playoff picture.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Three Things BYU Football Needs To One Day Reach 12-Team Playoff

The 12-team Playoff is coming in college football. What does BYU need to do to one day play in the bracket?

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Maile O’Keefe Wins Pac-12 Gymnast Of The Week For Utah Gymnastics

Maile O'Keefe let everyone know she means business in 2024 earning the first Perfect 10 of the season, and Pac-12 Gymnast of the Week.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Dillon Jones Named Big Sky Player Of Week For Fifth Time This Season

Weber State forward Dillon Jones has been tearing it up this season and his play was recognized with another Player of the Week award. 

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Transfer Portal Delivers Second Power-Five QB To Utah State