Maile O’Keefe Wins Pac-12 Gymnast Of The Week For Utah Gymnastics

SALT LAKE CITY – Red Rock Maile O’Keefe wasted no time letting everyone know she means business in 2024 earning the first Perfect 10 of the gymnastics season, and Pac-12 Gymnast of the Week.

O’Keefe wowed in Utah’s opening meeting last Friday against Boise State posting a flawless balance beam routine that brought the house down.

It was the 12th Perfect 10 of O’Keefe’s career and 11th just on beam. (She has earned one 10 on bars back in 2022.) Additionally, O’Keefe has brought home 12 Pac-12 weekly awards so far in her career.

O’Keefe has posted four-straight Perfect 10’s on beam starting last season at the NCAA Second Round Regional.

Unstoppable Maile O’Keefe

Head coach Carly Dockendorf showered her “Beam Queen” with praise after last Friday’s meet noting she practices how she competes. Hard.

“Maile’s 10 to me, was definitely a 10,” Dockendorf said. “I said to her afterwards- you deserved that. That is what she trains every single day. That is not a gift- just getting that score. She works for that every day she comes to the gym. I think we are going to see more of that this season. What a way to start your final lap as a senior year at Utah for her.”

Our Queeniest Queen of the Beam. 10.0 on the first go.#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/QKhA9oARys — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) January 6, 2024

O’Keefe says she had a pretty good idea she hit a really good routine and hoped it would be enough for a 10 in the moments before the score flashed.

“It was a great routine, nice mount to split leap,” O’Keefe said. “Everything was good. Series was nice. Full turn, high releve series. Dismount was stuck, so yeah, I’d say so.”

