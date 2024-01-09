Breaking News:
Weather Alert
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Maile O’Keefe Wins Pac-12 Gymnast Of The Week For Utah Gymnastics

Jan 9, 2024, 3:48 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Red Rock Maile O’Keefe wasted no time letting everyone know she means business in 2024 earning the first Perfect 10 of the gymnastics season, and Pac-12 Gymnast of the Week.

O’Keefe wowed in Utah’s opening meeting last Friday against Boise State posting a flawless balance beam routine that brought the house down.

It was the 12th Perfect 10 of O’Keefe’s career and 11th just on beam. (She has earned one 10 on bars back in 2022.) Additionally, O’Keefe has brought home 12 Pac-12 weekly awards so far in her career.

O’Keefe has posted four-straight Perfect 10’s on beam starting last season at the NCAA Second Round Regional.

Unstoppable Maile O’Keefe

Head coach Carly Dockendorf showered her “Beam Queen” with praise after last Friday’s meet noting she practices how she competes. Hard.

“Maile’s 10 to me, was definitely a 10,” Dockendorf said. “I said to her afterwards- you deserved that. That is what she trains every single day. That is not a gift- just getting that score. She works for that every day she comes to the gym. I think we are going to see more of that this season. What a way to start your final lap as a senior year at Utah for her.”

O’Keefe says she had a pretty good idea she hit a really good routine and hoped it would be enough for a 10 in the moments before the score flashed.

“It was a great routine, nice mount to split leap,” O’Keefe said. “Everything was good. Series was nice. Full turn, high releve series. Dismount was stuck, so yeah, I’d say so.”

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Utah Football Wide Receiver Finds New Home In Future ACC

Former Utah football wide receiver Mikey Matthews has found a new home in the future ACC conference on Tuesday afternoon.

40 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Mailbag: What Will The Trade Deadline Look Like?

Welcome to the Utah Jazz mailbag: This week's question, what do the Jazz need to do at the upcoming NBA Trade Deadline?

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Notes Grades: Will Hot Streak Carry Utah Into Playoff Conversations?

The Utah Jazz are one of the hottest teams in the NBA right now and have found themselves just outside the playoff picture.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Three Things BYU Football Needs To One Day Reach 12-Team Playoff

The 12-team Playoff is coming in college football. What does BYU need to do to one day play in the bracket?

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Transfer Portal Delivers Second Power-Five QB To Utah State

Former Utah quarterback Bryson Barnes is taking his talents 90 minutes north to Utah State University and a loaded QB room in Logan.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Dillon Jones Named Big Sky Player Of Week For Fifth Time This Season

Weber State forward Dillon Jones has been tearing it up this season and his play was recognized with another Player of the Week award. 

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Maile O’Keefe Wins Pac-12 Gymnast Of The Week For Utah Gymnastics