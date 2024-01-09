Jazz Notes Grades: Will Hot Streak Carry Utah Into Playoff Conversations?

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz are one of the hottest teams in the NBA right now and have found themselves just outside the playoff picture as the midway point of the season approaches.

There are only three teams with an 8-2 record in their last ten. Boston, Denver, and Utah.

The Jazz Notes podcast is back with its weekly grades! 📝 First A+ this season 👀#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/zthyDjqjD6 — KSL Sports (@kslsports) January 9, 2024

On the Jazz Notes podcast, Ben Anderson and Chandler Holt gave the Jazz weekly grades in various categories.

The Jazz received grades on veteran performance, youth development, standings, and fun factor.

This week, the Jazz got their first A+ of the year in any category.

With the hot streak continuing and some big wins over notable competition, the Jazz Notes podcast went with the highest possible grade for Fun Factor.

closing out the road trip with a W#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/ZMQC3s3CkP — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 9, 2024

Both the young guys and veterans had a productive week.

Lauri Markkanen reinserted himself into All-Star conversations and Jordan Clarkson had multiple 30-point games. For the younger players, Walker Kessler began to look like his former self in the new bench role and Keyonte George showed flashes as a bench scorer.

Anderson and Holt agreed on the fact that the vets have had a bigger impact on winning. That is why they received an A and the rookies and sophomore players received a B+.

Utah Jazz In The Western Conference Standings

The Jazz currently hold the 11th seed in the West with a record of 18-20.

They sit just 0.5 games back from the 10th seed and 1.5 games from the 8th seed.

In addition to this, the three teams in front of Utah in the standings are going through some midseason turmoil.

Los Angeles is 3-7 in its last ten games and can’t seem to rely on anyone not named LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Phoenix continues to deal with injuries which has prevented them from allowing their lineup to mesh and figure out how to play together. Houston is 5-5 in its last ten and has struggled all year to win on the road.

Even though a month ago it felt near impossible, the Utah Jazz are in the running for a Play-In Tournament spot.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.