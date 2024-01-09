Breaking News:
Weather Alert
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Former Utah Football Wide Receiver Finds New Home In Future ACC

Jan 9, 2024, 4:35 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah football wide receiver Mikey Matthews has found a new home in the future ACC conference.

The talented pass catcher spent one season with the Utes before entering his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Now, Matthews who will be a sophomore in 2024 will be starting a new adventure with the Cal Golden Bears as they move from the now defunct Pac-12 to the Atlantic Coast Conference. Ironically, Cal was a career-best game for Matthews as a Ute in 2023.

More About Mikey Matthews

Matthews proved to be an electric force early on in the Utes’ 2023 season, but his production tapered off later on in the year.

Still, Matthews has all the tools to be a successful wideout in college which makes this transfer sting a little for the Utes. However, when all is said and done, Utah will likely be just fine.

Matthews played in all 12 of Utah’s 2023 regular season games with six starts.

Matthews hauled in 29 catches for 261 yards, rushed once for four yards, 15 kick returns for 309 yards and 17 punt returns for 75 yards. The freshman did not record a touchdown in his debut college season.

Matthews had career high games against Cal (seven receptions for 53 yards) and USC (117 all-purpose yards).

Matthews was a four-star recruit out of Mission Viejo

Other Utes With New Homes

Safety Jadon Pearson will be suiting up for Utah State in 2024. He will be joined by quarterback Bryson Barnes who announced the Aggies as his landing spot earlier today.

Quarterback Nate Johnson will be giving the SEC a go at Vanderbilt.

Running back Ja’Quinden Jackson will also be in the SEC, recently finding a landing spot last week with the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Cornerback JaTravis Broughton will be in the Big 12 in 2024, just not with the Utes. He will instead be suiting up with the TCU Horned Frogs.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Mailbag: What Will The Trade Deadline Look Like?

Welcome to the Utah Jazz mailbag: This week's question, what do the Jazz need to do at the upcoming NBA Trade Deadline?

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Notes Grades: Will Hot Streak Carry Utah Into Playoff Conversations?

The Utah Jazz are one of the hottest teams in the NBA right now and have found themselves just outside the playoff picture.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Three Things BYU Football Needs To One Day Reach 12-Team Playoff

The 12-team Playoff is coming in college football. What does BYU need to do to one day play in the bracket?

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Maile O’Keefe Wins Pac-12 Gymnast Of The Week For Utah Gymnastics

Maile O'Keefe let everyone know she means business in 2024 earning the first Perfect 10 of the season, and Pac-12 Gymnast of the Week.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Transfer Portal Delivers Second Power-Five QB To Utah State

Former Utah quarterback Bryson Barnes is taking his talents 90 minutes north to Utah State University and a loaded QB room in Logan.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Dillon Jones Named Big Sky Player Of Week For Fifth Time This Season

Weber State forward Dillon Jones has been tearing it up this season and his play was recognized with another Player of the Week award. 

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Former Utah Football Wide Receiver Finds New Home In Future ACC