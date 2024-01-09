Former Utah Football Wide Receiver Finds New Home In Future ACC

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah football wide receiver Mikey Matthews has found a new home in the future ACC conference.

The talented pass catcher spent one season with the Utes before entering his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Now, Matthews who will be a sophomore in 2024 will be starting a new adventure with the Cal Golden Bears as they move from the now defunct Pac-12 to the Atlantic Coast Conference. Ironically, Cal was a career-best game for Matthews as a Ute in 2023.

More About Mikey Matthews

Matthews proved to be an electric force early on in the Utes’ 2023 season, but his production tapered off later on in the year.

Still, Matthews has all the tools to be a successful wideout in college which makes this transfer sting a little for the Utes. However, when all is said and done, Utah will likely be just fine.

Matthews played in all 12 of Utah’s 2023 regular season games with six starts.

Matthews hauled in 29 catches for 261 yards, rushed once for four yards, 15 kick returns for 309 yards and 17 punt returns for 75 yards. The freshman did not record a touchdown in his debut college season.

Matthews had career high games against Cal (seven receptions for 53 yards) and USC (117 all-purpose yards).

Matthews was a four-star recruit out of Mission Viejo

Other Utes With New Homes

Safety Jadon Pearson will be suiting up for Utah State in 2024. He will be joined by quarterback Bryson Barnes who announced the Aggies as his landing spot earlier today.

Quarterback Nate Johnson will be giving the SEC a go at Vanderbilt.

Running back Ja’Quinden Jackson will also be in the SEC, recently finding a landing spot last week with the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Cornerback JaTravis Broughton will be in the Big 12 in 2024, just not with the Utes. He will instead be suiting up with the TCU Horned Frogs.

