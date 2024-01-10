Springville man charged with murder in 2022 death of man found in van

SPRINGVILLE — The suspicious death of a man found inside his van in Springville in 2022 is now being called a homicide.

Chase Michael Caimi, 32, of Springville, was charged Tuesday in 4th District Court with murder, a first-degree felony, and obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony.

On Oct. 8, 2022, 56-year-old Bobby Pool was found deceased in the driver’s seat of a van in an industrial area near 1851 N. Parkway Court. At the time, Springville police called the death “suspicious” and asked the public for more information.

Police say Caimi was the one who called 911. Police found Pool “laying down in the driver’s seat in a sleeping bag with a blanket around him. The victim had a bullet hole in his left temple,” according to charging documents.

Neither a gun nor casing were found in the vehicle, nor any evidence to suggest the gunshot was self-inflicted, according to investigators. A bullet was later recovered in the dashboard of the vehicle.

Days later, on Oct. 17, 2022, Caimi and a woman he was with that night were questioned by detectives. But police say that Caimi’s statement “was illegible,” charging documents state.

Last week, on Jan. 4, Caimi was arrested in Colorado on a federal warrant. At that time, the woman agreed to be interviewed again.

“(She) told officers that on the night the victim was shot, she and the defendant had been drinking heavily. The defendant said he was going to shoot the victim. The defendant walked to the van, the victim opened the van door and the defendant shot at the victim twice, hitting him once in the temple,” according to charging documents.

Court records do not specify the charge Caimi is facing in Colorado. The state is now seeking a warrant to have him extradited to Utah on the murder charge.