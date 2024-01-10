Winter weather causes UTA to put busses on hold

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Transit Authority put all of its busses on hold due to worsening weather conditions Tuesday.

A UTA social media post said, “Due to severe weather conditions and poor visibility, please be aware that bus operators have been instructed to hold as long as needed to ensure passenger safety.”

Increased snowfall along the Wasatch Front also caused delays on some TRAX routes.

With a storm system that could bring 1 to 2 feet of new snow to valleys over the next six days including locally intense bands of snow or “squalls,” meteorologists and troopers alike were urging people to be prepared and avoid travel when possible.

As the KSL Weather team forecast 1 to 3 inches in valley locations for Tuesday, the National Weather Service said it was possible that “squall” warnings could be issued in the days ahead, if conditions were right.

The tweet said passengers can expect significant delays on all bus services.

“This advisory will remain in effect throughout the night,” the post stated.

UTA also told passengers to call 801-743-3882 for more information or assistance.