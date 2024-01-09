Breaking News:
Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark Attends BYU/Baylor Basketball Game

Jan 9, 2024, 8:24 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


WACO, Texas – Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark got his first in-person glimpse at BYU basketball.

The Commissioner was in attendance at the new $212 million home of the Baylor Bears. He was at Foster Pavilion to watch the Top-25 clash between the Bears and BYU.

During the game, Yormark was in a luxury suite mingling while watching the contest between two ranked teams in his league.

Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades made a brief appearance in the suite to chat with Yormark.

It’s the second time Yormark has watched a BYU/Baylor sporting event. During the 2022 football season, when BYU was an FBS Independent, Yormark stopped by Provo during his “listening tour.”

Like Tuesday night’s basketball game, that too was a Top 25 matchup. BYU won that game on the gridiron in double overtime.

Yormark also saw BYU football in action against Cincinnati last fall in Provo for their Big 12 home opener.

“Fantastic. It was great. A lot of pageantry, a lot of emotion from the fans,” Yormark said in October about his visit to Provo. “I went to all the schools at their first Big 12 home game, so it was built up. But BYU was fantastic and the fans were ready for the moment. It was my second time at BYU, so I had some prior exposure. But they do a great job there.”

Before the BYU/Baylor basketball game on Tuesday night, Yormark stopped by BYU’s locker room and spoke to head coach Mark Pope and the team.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

