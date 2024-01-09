Utah State Rolls Past Wyoming

LOGAN, Utah – The Utah State Men’s Basketball team rolled through Wyoming Tuesday night.

No. 20 Utah State hosted the Wyoming Cowboys on Tuesday, January 9. It was the Aggies’ first game as a ranked team since December 2019.

The Aggies beat the Cowboys 83-59.

Great Osbor led the way with 20 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists.

Darius Brown II put up 13 points for the Aggies.

Next 0n the schedule, Utah State will take on UNLV. That game is slated for Saturday, January 13 at 1:00 PM.

