Utah State Rolls Past Wyoming

Jan 9, 2024, 9:01 PM

LOGAN, Utah – The Utah State Men’s Basketball team rolled through Wyoming Tuesday night.

No. 20 Utah State hosted the Wyoming Cowboys on Tuesday, January 9. It was the Aggies’ first game as a ranked team since December 2019.

The Aggies beat the Cowboys 83-59.

Great Osbor led the way with 20 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists.

Darius Brown II put up 13 points for the Aggies.

Next 0n the schedule, Utah State will take on UNLV. That game is slated for Saturday, January 13 at 1:00 PM.

Following USU With KSL Sports Zone

Utah State trades the snow squalls of Cache Valley for a weekend trip to Sin City, Nevada. The No. 20 Aggies face UNLV (7-6, 0-1) on Saturday, January 13. Tip-off is at 1 p.m. (MT).

Listen to USU basketball games on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard on the call.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s coverage of the Bees, Big League Utah, and Aggie athletics here.

