Utah Football Adds Stanford Safety Via NCAA Transfer Portal

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah football landed the commitment of a safety out of Stanford late Tuesday night via the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Alaka’i Gilman announced his intention to join the Utes for the 2024 football season on X.

Gilman joined the Cardinal in 2020 from Punahou School in Laie, Hawaii as a three-star recruit. With the departures of standout safeties Cole Bishop and Sione Vaki, Gilman will provide some valuable experience to the room in the upcoming football season.

I am most grateful to every coach, player, and staff member who have molded me and played a part in my story. I am blessed to call Salt Lake City my new home 🙌🏽 Ute Nation let’s do this! #GoUtes #808 pic.twitter.com/SjumeSg7z1 — Alaka’i ™ (@alakaigilman) January 10, 2024

More About Alaka’i Gilman

Gilman stands at 5’10” and 194 lbs making him a good size for the position.

Gilman started nine games this past season, totaling 50 tackles, four pass breakups, and one interception. Through his three seasons with Stanford, Gilman posted 109 tackles, five pass breakups and two interceptions.

Gilman is the seventh commit in this cycle for the Utes.

He will be joining tight end Carsen Ryan, cornerback Kenan Johnson, defensive end John Henry Daley, running back Anthony Woods, defensive end Kanious Vaughn, and cornerback Cameron Calhoun for Utah football in the upcoming 2024 season when they join the Big 12 Conference.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on X, Instagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @bodkinkslsports