BYU’s Mark Pope Lets Out Frustration From Baylor Loss On Water Bottle

Jan 10, 2024, 12:16 AM

WACO, Texas – BYU basketball coach Mark Pope is getting a crash course on the challenges that come with life in the Big 12 Conference.

The once high-flying Cougars, at 12-1 out of nonconference, have started 0-2 in Big 12 play.

Mark Pope was called for a technical foul against Baylor

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

BYU’s second loss was on Tuesday night against No. 14 Baylor in Waco. It appeared to be a friendly whistle to the home Bears as BYU was called for 24 fouls to Baylor’s 15.

Baylor ended up shooting 28 free throws, knocking down 21 of them. BYU attempted 14 and only hit 11.

Safe to say, Mark Pope wasn’t thrilled.

Near the end of the game, BYU guard Dallin Hall was called for his fifth personal foul in a scrum that at first glance looked to be a jump ball situation.

Water Bottle Aftermath

Once the officials called the foul on Hall, with 54 seconds remaining in the game, Mark Pope grabbed a water bottle and slammed it on the scorer’s table out of frustration. The bottle sprayed water, causing a reaction from BYU’s radio broadcast team of Greg Wrubell and Mark Durrant.

Durrant shared a picture of the bottle on X after the game.

After the loss to Baylor, when asked why BYU couldn’t keep Baylor off the free throw line, Pope responded, “That’s probably a question where I’d love to give you the answer I really think, but I won’t.”

Pope continued, “Our job right now is to really break into that and see how we could have done this better and kept them off the free throw line. There’s a ton of effort and a ton of energy on the floor. Our guys are playing really tough and really hard. What we’re going to do is really dig into the film and really try and find the avenue of how we can pacify the whistle a little bit and that can be a very complicated artistic thing sometimes.”

BYU continues its road trip this Saturday with another Big 12 battle against fellow newcomer UCF at 2 p.m. (MT).

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

KSL 5 TV Live

