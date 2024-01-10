Breaking News:
Weather Alert
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Foster Pavilion Was Great Stage For BYU’s First Big 12 Road Game

Jan 10, 2024, 1:07 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

WACO, Texas – The $212 million Foster Pavilion should be on every Big 12 basketball fan’s bucket list.

Baylor’s new home venue featured some history when BYU rolled into town.

The Top 25 clash between BYU and Baylor was the first-ever Big 12 game played in the 7,000-seat venue. It also served as the first Big 12 road game for BYU.

Foster Pavilion did not disappoint.

Despite BYU suffering an 81-72 loss, BYU head coach Mark Pope enjoyed the atmosphere in Waco.

“One of the great things about the Big 12 is you get to go to really special environments,” said Mark Pope. “I thought our guys came and we’re poised and competitive.”

Experience inside Baylor’s new Foster Pavilion

Seeing a new facility in action was a fun experience as someone who loves arenas and stadiums. Tuesday night’s event was only the second game played in Foster Pavilion.

It could be easy to get fooled into thinking the building is still going through construction. When you’re driving southbound on I-35, the north end of the arena remains under construction.

Inside the arena, near the media entrance, there are probably still some spots that they are working to finish at a later date. But the overall aesthetic aligns with the look of Baylor’s football stadium across the highway, McLane Stadium.

BYU football will return to McLane in the fall of 2024. They visited three years ago, weeks after being invited to the Big 12 Conference in 2021.

Walking into the arena, where the court is, is an intimate setting. The seats feel like they go straight up to the sky when looking from the court level.

Walking up the stairs to your seat, the steep steps make the Delta Center, home of the NBA’s Utah Jazz, look tame.

TV camera

The steepness is somewhat on display when watching Baylor games on TV. Fans from both teams complained on social media about the camera view inside Foster Pavilion. The camera is on the last row of the building.

Foster Pavilion doesn’t have a scoreboard hanging above the court in the middle. Instead, they have two giant video boards with the highest quality visuals.

Among the items displayed on the scoreboards on Tuesday night was a message for BYU men’s basketball from Baylor saying, “Welcome to the Big 12 Conference..” The Bears had a similar moment for BYU football in 2021.

Pockets of BYU fans made their way into Foster Pavilion for the game. A few entered the arena when the stadium first opened. When you enter, you’re greeted with a large BU logo in the lobby with an escalator that leads fans up to the concourse level. Stairs are also an option.

History of Baylor Basketball on display in the concourse

The concourse highlights the uniqueness of the arena. Bright colors are throughout, with various Baylor logos and memorable moments on the walls.

Among the memorabilia were the courts from Baylor’s Men’s and Women’s National Championship teams, each winning in Indianapolis in 2021 and 2005, respectively.

One of the excellent aspects of the concourse was the ability to see the game action while waiting in line for concessions.

Among the concession options is Chick-fil-A. I need to see that at BYU games in the future.

Loud Environment

During the game action, the sound system is loud. Pregame music leading up to tip-off was deafening. I wondered how Mark Pope and Scott Drew could talk to their team.

Also, the Public Address announcer was entertaining and motivated people to be loud.

When Baylor would go on runs, Foster Pavilion would get loud. It was a fun college basketball environment, and the product on the floor was entertaining. The game felt like a NCAA Tournament matchup, but instead, it was another tightly contested battle in the Big 12.

Expect many more of those settings at Foster Pavilion.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU’s Mark Pope Lets Out Frustration From Baylor Loss On Water Bottle

Mark Pope was fired up in the loss to the Baylor Bears.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Takeaways From BYU’s Top 25 Loss At Baylor

BYU dropped another game in Big 12 play. But there were notable developments in the game.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football Adds Stanford Safety Via NCAA Transfer Portal

Utah football landed the commitment of a safety out of Stanford late Tuesday night via the NCAA Transfer Portal.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

No. 18 BYU Fades Late On Road At No. 14 Baylor

WACO, Texas – No. 18 BYU falls to 0-2 in Big 12 play as they lost at No. 14 Baylor on Tuesday. The Bears edged out the Cougars 81-72. BYU committed 14 turnovers to Baylor’s five. Down the stretch, Jalen Bridges and Ja’Kobe Walter carried Baylor. The two combined for 41 points. BYU’s leading scorers were […]

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Rolls Past Wyoming

The Utah State Men's Basketball team rolled through Wyoming Tuesday night. 

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark Attends BYU/Baylor Basketball Game

The Big 12 boss was in attendance to see BYU basketball for the first time in person.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Foster Pavilion Was Great Stage For BYU’s First Big 12 Road Game