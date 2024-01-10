Breaking News:
Weather Alert
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

DNA ties man who died in 2017 to 3 killings in Virginia in the 1980s, state police say

Jan 10, 2024, 1:05 PM | Updated: 1:44 pm

Authorities are looking for more information about Alan Wilmer Sr., who died in 2017. Mandatory Cre...

Authorities are looking for more information about Alan Wilmer Sr., who died in 2017. Mandatory Credit: Virginia State Police

CNN's Profile Picture

BY  STEVE ALMASY AND SARA SMART, CNN


CNN

(CNN) — When 63-year-old Alan W. Wilmer Sr. died in December 2017, Virginia authorities needed to identify him and took a DNA sample – six years later, that genetic material linked him to the killings of three people in the 1980s, officials said Tuesday.

Wilmer’s genetic material matched that found on the victims of a double shooting in 1987 and a woman who had been strangled in 1989 in the Hampton Roads region, Virginia State Police spokesperson Corinne Geller said at a news conference.

“Through forensic evidence analyzed and certified by the Virginia Department of Forensic Science, Alan Wade Wilmer Sr. has been declared the person responsible for the (killings),” Geller told reporters.

The fatal shootings of David L. Knobling, 20, and Robin M. Edwards, 14, in Isle of Wight County almost 37 years ago had been lumped into other double homicides known as the Colonial Parkway Murders. But Geller said there is no evidence at this time linking those cold cases to the killings tied to Wilmer.

Knobling and Edwards were last seen on September 19, 1987, and their bodies were found four days later along the shoreline on the south bank of the James River in Isle of Wight County, according to authorities.

The strangling death of Teresa Lynn Spaw Howell, 29, has never been considered one of the Colonial Parkway cases. She was last seen outside a nightclub in Hampton on July 1, 1989, and her clothing was found less than 12 hours later by construction workers about 5 miles away, authorities said. Her body was discovered in a nearby wood line.

Howell was found within 15 miles of where the bodies of Knobling and Edwards were located, and like Edwards, she had been sexually assaulted, according to authorities.

Virginia State Police announced that Alan W. Wilmer Sr. was responsible for the deaths of David L. Knobling, 20; Robin M. Edwards, 14; and Teresa Lynn Spaw Howell, 29.
Mandatory Credit: Virginia State Police

Police are still seeking information about Wilmer, a commercial fisherman who sometimes lived on his boat but was also seen in a pickup with a distinctive license plate. Geller said the two cases discussed Tuesday are “resolved but not closed” and they are investigating whether Wilmer might have committed other crimes.

Authorities didn’t say Tuesday why they decided to look at Wilmer as a suspect. Wilmer had no felony convictions so his DNA was not taken while he was alive, Geller said.

“We have lived with the fear of worrying that a person deliberately killing Robin and David could attack and claim another victim,” the families of Knobling and Edwards wrote in a statement released by state police. “Now we have a sense of relief and justice knowing that he can no longer victimize another.”

But they lamented they would be left with questions about the killings due to Wilmer’s death.

Howell’s family also released a statement and asked for privacy.

“While we are grateful for the closure that has been provided, nothing will bring Teri back,” the family said. “The void left by her absence over the years is inexpressible.”

In the 1980s, Wilmer was a fisherman who often docked his commercial fishing boat in Gloucester County and Middlesex County, state police said in a news release. He also ran a tree service and hunted frequently.

He was 5 feet, 5 inches tall, muscular and weighed approximately 165 pounds, according to state police, who have asked anyone who may have had contact with Wilmer to come forward. Wilmer drove a distinctive, blue 1966 Dodge Fargo pickup with the Virginia license plate “EM-RAW” and writing on the truck’s passenger door, police said.

“Anyone who may have worked with Alan W. Wilmer Sr. or hunted with him, farmed oysters and clams with him, docked next to him at marinas in the Northern Neck, Hampton Roads or Middle Peninsula areas, or hung out with him is encouraged to contact the FBI by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI or submitting a tip online at www.tips.fbi.gov,” the release said.

CNN’s Sara Smart contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

Investigators are looking closely at the failure of a mid-cabin door plug that detached during an A...

David Koenig, AP Airlines Writer

Alaska Airlines cancels flights on certain Boeing planes for mandatory inspections

Alaska Airlines is canceling all flights on Boeing 737 Max 9 planes until Saturday while it waits for new instructions on how to inspect and fix the planes.

7 minutes ago

Investigators are looking closely at the failure of a mid-cabin door plug that detached during an A...

Marnie Hunter and Forrest Brown, CNN

What travelers need to know about the Boeing 737 Max 9 grounding

A terrifying Alaska Airlines incident on Friday that left a hole in the side of a Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft shortly after takeoff from Portland, Oregon, has raised safety questions and put many would-be air travelers on edge.

2 hours ago

FILE: The top of KT-22 earlier this week at Palisades Tahoe. (Photo: Craig Patterson, Palisades gro...

Christopher Weber and Stefanie Dazio

Searches underway following avalanche at California ski resort near Lake Tahoe

Search teams have been deployed following an avalanche at a California ski resort near Lake Tahoe.

2 hours ago

FILE - Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, speaks during a news conference outside the Capito...

Farnoush Amiri

Hunter Biden makes surprise visit to Capitol Hill as GOP takes a first step to hold him in contempt

Hunter Biden is on Capitol Hill in the front row at a House Oversight Committee hearing as Republicans are taking the first step toward holding him in contempt of Congress.

7 hours ago

FILE (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)...

Forrest Brown, CNN

You’re trapped in a blizzard. Do you know what to do next to survive?

Tips for survival if you are caught in a blizzard.

22 hours ago

Investigation involving Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 on a Boeing 737-9 MAX in Portland, Oregon. (Nat...

Catherine Thorbecke, CNN

Boeing CEO acknowledges ‘mistake’ related to terrifying Alaska Airlines flight

Boeing CEO David Calhoun acknowledged the company’s “mistake” in the wake of the Alaska Airlines incident at a staff-wide “safety meeting” Tuesday.

23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

DNA ties man who died in 2017 to 3 killings in Virginia in the 1980s, state police say