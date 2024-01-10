BYU’s Kingsley Suamataia Among Underclassmen Invited To Senior Bowl

BYU football offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia is part of a unique group.

The 6-foot-6, 325-pound Suamataia has been invited to the 2024 Senior Bowl as a third-year college football prospect.

Kingsley Suamataia accepts an invite to the 2024 Senior Bowl

For the first time, the Senior Bowl is allowing underclassmen to participate in the All-Star showcase event that is labeled as “the first stage in the NFL draft process.”

Suamataia declared early for the NFL draft after two seasons of being a starter at offensive tackle for BYU football.

Through two seasons and 23 starts at BYU, Suamataia only gave up two sacks, according to Pro Football Focus’ advanced stats. Those two sacks were allowed in one game against the Texas Longhorns.

Suamataia was an All-Big 12 offensive tackle for BYU football

Suamataia earned Second-Team All-Big 12 recognition for his play at left tackle during the 2023 season. As a redshirt freshman in 2022, Suamataia earned Freshman All-America honors.

Before arriving at BYU, Suamataia was a five-star recruit out of Orem High, signing with the University of Oregon. He was part of the Ducks program for one year.

Suamataia is the only BYU player who has been invited to the 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama. Entering the 2023 season, and before underclassmen were permitted to play in the Senior Bowl, BYU had seven Senior Bowl watch list players.

Three of those seven players are returning to BYU next year; LB Ben Bywater and offensive linemen Caleb Etienne and Connor Pay.

The 2024 Senior Bowl practices begin on January 30 until February 1. Then two days later, the 2024 Senior Bowl takes place at 11 a.m. (MT) on NFL Network.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

