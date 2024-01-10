Breaking News:
Weather Alert
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

BYU’s Kingsley Suamataia Among Underclassmen Invited To Senior Bowl

Jan 10, 2024, 11:19 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

BYU football offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia is part of a unique group.

The 6-foot-6, 325-pound Suamataia has been invited to the 2024 Senior Bowl as a third-year college football prospect.

Kingsley Suamataia accepts an invite to the 2024 Senior Bowl

For the first time, the Senior Bowl is allowing underclassmen to participate in the All-Star showcase event that is labeled as “the first stage in the NFL draft process.”

Suamataia declared early for the NFL draft after two seasons of being a starter at offensive tackle for BYU football.

Through two seasons and 23 starts at BYU, Suamataia only gave up two sacks, according to Pro Football Focus’ advanced stats. Those two sacks were allowed in one game against the Texas Longhorns.

Suamataia was an All-Big 12 offensive tackle for BYU football

Suamataia earned Second-Team All-Big 12 recognition for his play at left tackle during the 2023 season. As a redshirt freshman in 2022, Suamataia earned Freshman All-America honors.

Before arriving at BYU, Suamataia was a five-star recruit out of Orem High, signing with the University of Oregon. He was part of the Ducks program for one year.

Suamataia is the only BYU player who has been invited to the 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama. Entering the 2023 season, and before underclassmen were permitted to play in the Senior Bowl, BYU had seven Senior Bowl watch list players.

Three of those seven players are returning to BYU next year; LB Ben Bywater and offensive linemen Caleb Etienne and Connor Pay.

The 2024 Senior Bowl practices begin on January 30 until February 1. Then two days later, the 2024 Senior Bowl takes place at 11 a.m. (MT) on NFL Network.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Foster Pavilion Was Great Stage For BYU’s First Big 12 Road Game

Baylor's new $212 million home was a great setting for a Big 12 basketball game.

11 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU’s Mark Pope Lets Out Frustration From Baylor Loss On Water Bottle

Mark Pope was fired up in the loss to the Baylor Bears.

12 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Takeaways From BYU’s Top 25 Loss At Baylor

BYU dropped another game in Big 12 play. But there were notable developments in the game.

12 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football Adds Stanford Safety Via NCAA Transfer Portal

Utah football landed the commitment of a safety out of Stanford late Tuesday night via the NCAA Transfer Portal.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

No. 18 BYU Fades Late On Road At No. 14 Baylor

WACO, Texas – No. 18 BYU falls to 0-2 in Big 12 play as they lost at No. 14 Baylor on Tuesday. The Bears edged out the Cougars 81-72. BYU committed 14 turnovers to Baylor’s five. Down the stretch, Jalen Bridges and Ja’Kobe Walter carried Baylor. The two combined for 41 points. BYU’s leading scorers were […]

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Rolls Past Wyoming

The Utah State Men's Basketball team rolled through Wyoming Tuesday night. 

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

BYU’s Kingsley Suamataia Among Underclassmen Invited To Senior Bowl