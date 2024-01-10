Former BYU, Lehi High Wide Receiver Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

BYU football wide receiver Kade Moore has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

The walk-on pass catcher has been part of the BYU football program since 2020. He joined the program as a preferred walk-on after a highly productive career at Lehi High School that saw him produce more than 3,000 receiving yards in his prep career.

Moore shared his decision to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal on X.

“It was an honor to wear Cougar Blue and fulfill a childhood dream of being in this program,” said Moore.

He later added, “I have decided to enter the transfer portal as a graduate with [two] years of eligibility remaining. I look forward to the opportunity to continue putting in the work! I am excited about graduating from BYU this spring and seeing where the next chapter takes me!”

Moore was able to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after the January 2 deadline due to being a graduate transfer. Players who earn their undergraduate degree can enter the portal at any time.

Moore dealt with injuries this past season that kept him sidelined. During day one of fall camp, he was a frequent target in the passing attack for BYU’s backup quarterbacks.

Moore is the fourth walk-on from BYU’s wide receiver unit to enter the transfer portal during the 2024 cycle.

