Breaking News:
Weather Alert
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Searches underway following avalanche at California ski resort near Lake Tahoe

Jan 10, 2024, 12:52 PM | Updated: 2:33 pm

FILE: The top of KT-22 earlier this week at Palisades Tahoe. (Photo: Craig Patterson, Palisades gro...

FILE: The top of KT-22 earlier this week at Palisades Tahoe. (Photo: Craig Patterson, Palisades grooming manager)

(Photo: Craig Patterson, Palisades grooming manager)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY CHRISTOPHER WEBER AND STEFANIE DAZIO


LOS ANGELES (AP) — An avalanche roared through a section of expert trails at a California ski resort near Lake Tahoe on Wednesday, forcing Palisades Tahoe to close only 30 minutes after it opened. Search crews were combing the area to see if anyone was injured or trapped as a major storm with snow and gusty winds moved into the region.

The avalanche occurred around 9:30 a.m. on steep slopes under the KT-22 lift, which serves “black diamond” runs for skilled skiers and snowboarders. Palisades Tahoe said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter, that its search teams were checking an area called GS Gully and that both sides of the mountain at the resort would be closed for the rest of the day.

Sgt. David Smith, a spokesperson for the Placer County sheriff, said there were no reports of people missing by midday Wednesday.

“They don’t believe at this point in time that anybody’s trapped,” Smith told The Associated Press, but added it’s a “fluid situation” on the mountain.

The avalanche happened as a powerful storm was expected to bring as much as 2 feet (61 centimeters) of snow to the highest elevations by early Thursday.

Palisades, the site for the 1960 Winter Olympics, is on the western side of Lake Tahoe, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) from Reno, Nevada. The National Weather Service in Reno said 2 inches (5 centimeters) could fall per hour Wednesday around the lake.

A 110 mph (177 kph) gust was recorded Tuesday afternoon at the summit of Alpine Meadows, the adjoining resort, the weather service said.

Dan Lavely, 67, of Reno, a season pass holder at Palisades, skied mostly at Alpine Meadows on Monday when there was very little snow and the KT-22 lift was closed.

“They didn’t have enough snow to open the lift, it wasn’t even running. … Today was supposed to be the first day they opened KT-22,” he said.

The steep run along the side of the lift is where the grand slalom was held during the 1960 Olympics, he said.

“Really good skiers love it because it’s really steep,” he said. “I remember when I was really young I was skiing around there. I fell over and slid like two-thirds of the way down the mountain. There was no way to stop because it’s just so steep.”

Lavely doubted there were many people on the mountain at the time of Wednesday’s avalanche because of the early hour, the lack of snow and the high winds.

“But there are powder hounds” who “like to ski in this type of storm,” he said.

A 2020 avalanche at Alpine Meadows killed one skier and seriously injured another a day after a major storm. Another avalanche at Alpine Meadows in March 1982 killed seven people, including several employees of the ski resort.

___

Associated Press writer Scott Sonner in Reno, Nevada, contributed to this report.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

Investigators are looking closely at the failure of a mid-cabin door plug that detached during an A...

David Koenig, AP Airlines Writer

Alaska Airlines cancels flights on certain Boeing planes for mandatory inspections

Alaska Airlines is canceling all flights on Boeing 737 Max 9 planes until Saturday while it waits for new instructions on how to inspect and fix the planes.

37 seconds ago

Investigators are looking closely at the failure of a mid-cabin door plug that detached during an A...

Marnie Hunter and Forrest Brown, CNN

What travelers need to know about the Boeing 737 Max 9 grounding

A terrifying Alaska Airlines incident on Friday that left a hole in the side of a Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft shortly after takeoff from Portland, Oregon, has raised safety questions and put many would-be air travelers on edge.

2 hours ago

Authorities are looking for more information about Alan Wilmer Sr., who died in 2017. Mandatory Cre...

 Steve Almasy and Sara Smart, CNN

DNA ties man who died in 2017 to 3 killings in Virginia in the 1980s, state police say

When 63-year-old Alan W. Wilmer Sr. died in December 2017, Virginia authorities needed to identify him and took a DNA sample – six years later, that genetic material linked him to the killings of three people in the 1980s, officials said Tuesday.

2 hours ago

FILE - Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, speaks during a news conference outside the Capito...

Farnoush Amiri

Hunter Biden makes surprise visit to Capitol Hill as GOP takes a first step to hold him in contempt

Hunter Biden is on Capitol Hill in the front row at a House Oversight Committee hearing as Republicans are taking the first step toward holding him in contempt of Congress.

6 hours ago

FILE (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)...

Forrest Brown, CNN

You’re trapped in a blizzard. Do you know what to do next to survive?

Tips for survival if you are caught in a blizzard.

22 hours ago

Investigation involving Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 on a Boeing 737-9 MAX in Portland, Oregon. (Nat...

Catherine Thorbecke, CNN

Boeing CEO acknowledges ‘mistake’ related to terrifying Alaska Airlines flight

Boeing CEO David Calhoun acknowledged the company’s “mistake” in the wake of the Alaska Airlines incident at a staff-wide “safety meeting” Tuesday.

23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Searches underway following avalanche at California ski resort near Lake Tahoe