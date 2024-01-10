Breaking News:
Seattle Seahawks Remove Pete Carroll As Coach, Name Him Advisor

Jan 10, 2024

SEATTLE – The Seattle Seahawks have removed Pete Carroll from the role of head coach, the team announced Wednesday morning.

The Seahawks released a statement from chair Jody Allen announcing the move, thanking him for 14 years in the role. In the statement, Allen said Carroll will “remain with the organization as an advisor.”

Read the full statement here:

Carroll is the most successful coach in Seahawks history, owning a 137-89-1 record for a .606 winning percentage over 14 seasons. He led Seattle to its only Super Bowl championship at the end of the 2013 season, where the Seahawks beat the Denver Broncos 43-8.

Under Carroll, the Seahawks made the playoffs 10 times, but they have missed the postseason in two of the last three years. Seattle finished the 2023 season with a 9-8 record for the second year in a row but fell short of a playoff berth, unlike in 2022.

Our partner, Seattle Sports, will have more on this story as information becomes available. Follow along here.

