Jazz Debut Third Trailer For 50th Anniversary Documentary

Jan 10, 2024, 2:16 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz unveiled the third trailer for their upcoming documentary detailing the 50-year history of the organization, with this snippet focusing on John Stockton and Karl Malone.

Coinciding with the franchise’s second decade night honoring Jazz’s roster of the ’90s, the club released the second of six trailers that will roll out during the season.

The long-form documentary, “Note Worthy: 50 Seasons of Jazz Basketball” will tell the history of the Jazz with interviews featuring former players, coaches, and owners.

The third trailer focuses on the golden years of the Jazz during the 90s when the franchise made its only two trips to the NBA Finals.

Both Stockton and Malone are featured in the trailer discussing their 18-year partnership in Utah and the success they had on the floor.

Related: Frank Layden Featured In Second Jazz Documentary Trailer

During his time with the Jazz, Stockton was named to 10 All-Stars teams, the second most in franchise history, 11 All-NBA teams, and five All-Defensive teams. He retired as the league’s all-time leader in both assists and steals.

Malone made 14 All-NBA teams, and four All-Defensive teams, and is the only player in franchise history to be named MVP, taking home the trophy in 1997 and 1999.

Both players are members of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

Documentary Will Celebrate 50 Years Of Jazz Basketball

The Jazz released the first trailer for the upcoming documentary on November 27 previewing the full scope of the long-form feature.

“The Utah Jazz are where we are today because of our fans, so we are making this film for them as an acknowledgment of every win and heartbreak we have shared on the court, every success we have marked together in the community, and all of the promise that lies ahead for our organization,” Ryan Smith, governor of the Jazz said in a release.

“SEG Media was created to unlock a new level of storytelling that brings fans inside the Jazz more than ever. We are so excited for our first long-form production with Note Worthy, a new documentary that will be unlike anything Jazz fans have seen before, and we look forward to seeing our fans’ reactions.”

Smith is also the chairman of the Smith Entertainment Group which announced the creation of SEG Media earlier this year with the creation of the Jazz+ streaming service.

The documentary will be released in the spring of 2024.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

Jazz Debut Third Trailer For 50th Anniversary Documentary