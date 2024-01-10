Jazz Host Nuggets On 90s Decade Night

Breaking News:
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz will look to keep their hot streak alive when they host the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night.

The Jazz have won eight of their last ten games and 11 out of 15 dating back to mid-December.

The Nuggets meanwhile own the third-best record in the Western Conference at 26-12.

Jazz Look To Maintain Momentum Against Nuggets

Along with the Boston Celtics, the Jazz have the best record in the NBA over their last 10 games.

During the stretch, the Jazz have wins over the Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, Dallas Mavericks, and the Miami Heat.

Forward Lauri Markkanen has returned to All-Star form averaging 24 points and 8.8 rebounds while shooting 50 percent from the floor and 39 percent from the three-point line.

Guard Collin Sexton is also playing his best basketball of the season averaging 21.2 points and 4.8 assists since assuming a starting role.

Jazz Celebrate 90s Teams Against Nuggets

The Jazz will be celebrating their rosters of the 90s when they host the Nuggets.

Notable former Jazz players Greg Ostertag, Jeff Malone, and Bryon Russell will be at the Delta Center to be recognized for their achievements with the organization.

In 700 appearances with the Jazz, Ostertag averaged 4.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks while making 318 starts.

Over three and a half seasons in Utah, Malone averaged 18.5 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.9 assists while shooting 50 percent from the floor.

Over nine seasons with the Jazz Russell averaged 9.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in 26 minutes per game and 366 starts.

How To Watch Jazz And Nuggets

The Jazz will face the Kings on Wednesday at 8 pm MST in Salt Lake City. The game will be televised on ESPN and KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and can be heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.


Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.

