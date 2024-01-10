Breaking News:
Real Salt Lake Trades Midfielder Jasper Löffelsend To Rival Colorado Rapids

Jan 10, 2024, 3:15 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake traded midfielder Jasper Löffelsend to the Colorado Rapids for $100K in general allocation money and an international roster spot.

RSL drafted Löffelsend with the 81st pick in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft.

Löffelsend appeared in 51 matches for RSL in two years with the club.

In 2765 minutes, Löffelsend recorded two goals and seven assists.

After playing over 1600 minutes in 2022, Löffelsend’s role diminished last season. Additions to the roster meant fewer opportunities for the German footballer.

Löffelsend’s last goal with Real came in April against the San Jose Earthquakes.

RSL went on to win, 3-1, after Löffelsend put the home team on the board.

RELATED: Jasper Löffelsend Lifts Real Salt Lake To Halftime Lead Over San Jose

Löffelsend joins a Rapids team that went 5-17-12 in 2023.

He will join Djordje Mihailovic, Sam Nicholson, Cole Bassett, and others in the Colorado midfield.

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2024 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

