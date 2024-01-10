Real Salt Lake Trades Midfielder Jasper Löffelsend To Rival Colorado Rapids

SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake traded midfielder Jasper Löffelsend to the Colorado Rapids for $100K in general allocation money and an international roster spot.

RSL drafted Löffelsend with the 81st pick in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft.

NEWS: We’ve traded Jasper Löffelsend to Colorado in exchange for $100K GAM and an international roster spot. Best of luck, Jasper! — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) January 10, 2024

Löffelsend appeared in 51 matches for RSL in two years with the club.

In 2765 minutes, Löffelsend recorded two goals and seven assists.

After playing over 1600 minutes in 2022, Löffelsend’s role diminished last season. Additions to the roster meant fewer opportunities for the German footballer.

Thank you for your contributions on and off the field, Jasper ❤️ — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) January 10, 2024

Löffelsend’s last goal with Real came in April against the San Jose Earthquakes.

RSL went on to win, 3-1, after Löffelsend put the home team on the board.

Löffelsend joins a Rapids team that went 5-17-12 in 2023.

He will join Djordje Mihailovic, Sam Nicholson, Cole Bassett, and others in the Colorado midfield.

