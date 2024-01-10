Report: Real Salt Lake To Sign Top USL Prospect Fidel Barajas

SALT LAKE CITY – According to a report from MLS Insider Tom Bogert, Real Salt Lake finalized a deal to sign 17-year-old USL midfielder Fidel Barajas from the Charleston Battery.

The Sacramento, California native has shown a lot of promise in his young career. He played in the U-17 World Cup in 2023, posting one goal and one assist.

BREAKING: Real Salt Lake finalizing a deal to sign Mexico youth int’l Fidel Barajas from Charleston Battery, sources tell me and @jeffrueter. Fee around $250k. Charleston retain sell-on % Barajas, 17, regarded USL’s top prospect. Played at U-17 World Cup https://t.co/Di4Kjos6FL — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) January 10, 2024

RSL reportedly paid a $250K transfer fee to bring Barajas to Utah.

In 2023, Barajas had an impressive season. Across 32 matches in the regular season and playoffs, Barajas posted five goals and 11 assists.

He was named the USL Championship Young Player of the Year award in addition to making the All-League Second Team.

17-year-old Mexico National Team winger Fidel Barajas has reportedly signed a professional contract with MLS side Real Salt Lake 🔥💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/7RDStlUOxS — Footy Access (@footy_access) January 10, 2024

Prior to his time with the Battery, Barajas played for the San Jose Earthquakes Academy and the Sacramento Republic FC Academy.

The report of Barajas’ signing broke just minutes after Real Salt Lake announced a trade that sent midfielder Jasper Löffelsend to Colorado.

Barajas will join rising star Diego Luna and others in a deep RSL midfield.

