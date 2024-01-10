Want To Win Super Bowl Tickets? Donate Blood With American Red Cross

LAS VEGAS – The American Red Cross and the NFL are partnering up to give away Super Bowl tickets to a lucky football fan who donates blood in the month of January.

This is the fifth year that the two organizations are partnering for National Blood Donor Month.

Kick off 2024 with a blood, platelet or plasma donation! When you come to give with the Red Cross in January, you’ll automatically get a chance to score a getaway to #SuperBowl LVIII in Las Vegas. Schedule your appointment to give: https://t.co/MYNNIFMjmk pic.twitter.com/qgb9xt68yi — American Red Cross (@RedCross) January 3, 2024

The process is simple.

Just make an appointment to donate in January and you will be entered! There is a limit of five entries per person.

The winner will receive access to in-stadium pre-game activities, tickets to the official Super Bowl Experience, round-trip airfare to Las Vegas, three-night hotel accommodations, and a $1,000 gift card.

More information can be found on the American Red Cross Blood Services website.

⚠️ We are facing an emergency blood shortage, with the lowest number of people giving blood in 20 years. Donors of all blood types are urgently needed to help patients who are counting on lifesaving blood following accidents, during surgeries, and for treatment of conditions… pic.twitter.com/WgdAgK1kuM — American Red Cross (@RedCross) January 8, 2024

Super Bowl LVIII

The 57th Super Bowl game will be played in Las Vegas for the first time.

Wild Card Weekend kicks off this weekend with the Divisional Round on January 19-20 and Championship Sunday on January 28.

