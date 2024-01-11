Breaking News:
Weather Alert
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Man arrested after wrapped ‘Christmas gifts’ turn out to be cocaine, meth

Jan 10, 2024, 5:37 PM | Updated: 5:45 pm

handcuffs...

Law enforcement arrested a 55-year-old man after police say wrapped "Christmas packages" turned out to be several dozen pounds of drugs. (File photo Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for UNITAS)

(File photo Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for UNITAS)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY JONATHAN GRECO


CNN

(CNN) — Law enforcement arrested a 55-year-old man after police say wrapped “Christmas packages” turned out to be several dozen pounds of drugs.

On Dec. 23, an officer with the Criminal Interdiction Team of Central Oklahoma stopped an SUV for speeding near Interstate 40 and Peebly Road. Police said the officer saw several wrapped Christmas packages in the vehicle.

After investigating, officers learned that the “gifts” were wrapped bundles of cocaine and methamphetamine. Police said they recovered 38 pounds of cocaine and 42 pounds of meth from the vehicle.

Authorities booked the driver into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on complaints of aggravated trafficking of illegal drugs and use of a firearm while committing a felony. His name has not been released because formal charges have not been filed.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at MetLife Stadium on May 27, 2...

Ramishah Maruf, CNN

One in 78 US audio streams was a Taylor Swift song in 2023, data shows

One in every 78 US audio streams was a Taylor Swift song in 2023, according to Luminate, an entertainment data firm.

42 minutes ago

Nick Saban...

Steve Almasy and Jacob Lev, CNN

Alabama football head coach Nick Saban announces retirement, reports say

Alabama football coach Nick Saban, whose seven career national championships are the most by a coach at NCAA football’s highest level, has announced his retirement, according to ESPN and The Athletic, both citing unnamed sources.

1 hour ago

Chris Christie...

Gregory Krieg, Alison Main, David Chalian and Jeff Zeleny, CNN

Chris Christie ends 2024 presidential campaign

(CNN) — Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie announced Wednesday that he is ending his campaign for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, marking the exit of the most outspoken critic of former President Donald Trump in the GOP primary. “It is clear to me tonight that there isn’t a path for me to win the nomination, […]

2 hours ago

Investigators are looking closely at the failure of a mid-cabin door plug that detached during an A...

David Koenig, AP Airlines Writer

Alaska Airlines cancels flights on certain Boeing planes for mandatory inspections

Alaska Airlines is canceling all flights on Boeing 737 Max 9 planes until Saturday while it waits for new instructions on how to inspect and fix the planes.

3 hours ago

Investigators are looking closely at the failure of a mid-cabin door plug that detached during an A...

Marnie Hunter and Forrest Brown, CNN

What travelers need to know about the Boeing 737 Max 9 grounding

A terrifying Alaska Airlines incident on Friday that left a hole in the side of a Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft shortly after takeoff from Portland, Oregon, has raised safety questions and put many would-be air travelers on edge.

4 hours ago

Authorities are looking for more information about Alan Wilmer Sr., who died in 2017. Mandatory Cre...

 Steve Almasy and Sara Smart, CNN

DNA ties man who died in 2017 to 3 killings in Virginia in the 1980s, state police say

When 63-year-old Alan W. Wilmer Sr. died in December 2017, Virginia authorities needed to identify him and took a DNA sample – six years later, that genetic material linked him to the killings of three people in the 1980s, officials said Tuesday.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Man arrested after wrapped ‘Christmas gifts’ turn out to be cocaine, meth