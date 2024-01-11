Breaking News:
Weather Alert
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Townhomes evacuated until carbon monoxide source found to be car idling in garage

Jan 10, 2024, 7:52 PM | Updated: 8:00 pm

emergency lights...

FILE (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Larry D. Curtis's Profile Picture

BY LARRY D. CURTIS


KSLTV.com

WEST HAVEN, Weber County — In the midst of some Utah winter weather Wednesday night, up to six electrically heated townhomes were evacuated after high carbon monoxide readings were found, according to the Weber Fire District.

The source of the dangerous gas turned out to be a car in a garage that was left running until it ran out of gas according to Deputy Chief David Reed. After complaints, monitors caught readings of up to 140. Readings over 100 are considered dangerous, though prolonged exposure at lower levels can also be a health risk.

Detectors sounded at the townhomes alerting people, but nobody reported symptoms of poisoning.

Video: A Sandy grocery store evacuated after carbon monoxide detected

Reed said in buildings with electric heating those readings shouldn’t have been happening, causing concern among those responding to the emergency. Eventually, it was determined they were found to be high near a garage and the owner of the unit returned home. He inadvertently left his car running until it ran out of gas.

Reed said leaving a car idling in a garage is unsafe and should not be done.

If you suspect you are experiencing symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning, officials advise immediately leave your home or other building and calling 9-1-1.

Mild symptoms include headaches, fatigue, dizziness and nausea. High levels of carbon monoxide exposure could bring convulsions, unconsciousness and can be fatal.

Utah has recorded several recent incidents of carbon monoxide poisoning including at a grocery story and a church.

Sheriff cautions about carbon monoxide after weekend scare at Sevier County church

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Tree on Brigham City house...

Lindsay Aerts

Winter storm knocks tree onto Brigham City home

A Brigham City family is feeling lucky that they weren’t hurt when Tuesday’s storm toppled a tree on their house. 

46 minutes ago

Valhalla Center ribbon cutting...

Shelby Lofton

New center provides warm space for teens without heat, hot meals, dry clothes

A new teen center is scheduled to open before the start of the 2024-25 school year for students in Davis County without homes, dry clothes, and other necessities.

1 hour ago

An aisle of snow shovels at Ace Hardware in Cottonwood Heights....

Dan Rascon

Hardware stores struggle to keep up with demand for snow removal equipment

A series of big snow storms across the state this week have hardware stores very busy as people rush to purchase snow removal equipment.

2 hours ago

Lagoon Amusement Park's Primordial has earned national recognition. (KSL TV)...

Mark Jones

Lagoon’s ‘Primordial’ earns top national recognition

Lagoon Amusement Park's newest rollercoaster Primordial has caught the attention of the nation.

3 hours ago

Handcuffed man...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

West Valley man arrested, accused of sexually assaulting young girl who was petting animals

WEST VALLEY CITY — A man was arrested Tuesday after police say he sexually assaulted a young girl who was petting farm animals on the property where he was living. Yelsin Almonacid Canchari, 30, who is originally from Peru, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of rape of a child, sodomy […]

4 hours ago

A Provo woman accused of killing her husband said she shot him in self-defense. But police say the ...

Brian West, KSL.com

Provo woman who told police she shot her husband in self-defense is charged with murder

A Provo woman who is accused of killing her husband Saturday said she shot him in self-defense. Police say evidence indicates otherwise.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Townhomes evacuated until carbon monoxide source found to be car idling in garage