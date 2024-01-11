Townhomes evacuated until carbon monoxide source found to be car idling in garage

WEST HAVEN, Weber County — In the midst of some Utah winter weather Wednesday night, up to six electrically heated townhomes were evacuated after high carbon monoxide readings were found, according to the Weber Fire District.

The source of the dangerous gas turned out to be a car in a garage that was left running until it ran out of gas according to Deputy Chief David Reed. After complaints, monitors caught readings of up to 140. Readings over 100 are considered dangerous, though prolonged exposure at lower levels can also be a health risk.

Detectors sounded at the townhomes alerting people, but nobody reported symptoms of poisoning.

Reed said in buildings with electric heating those readings shouldn’t have been happening, causing concern among those responding to the emergency. Eventually, it was determined they were found to be high near a garage and the owner of the unit returned home. He inadvertently left his car running until it ran out of gas.

Reed said leaving a car idling in a garage is unsafe and should not be done.

If you suspect you are experiencing symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning, officials advise immediately leave your home or other building and calling 9-1-1.

Mild symptoms include headaches, fatigue, dizziness and nausea. High levels of carbon monoxide exposure could bring convulsions, unconsciousness and can be fatal.

Utah has recorded several recent incidents of carbon monoxide poisoning including at a grocery story and a church.