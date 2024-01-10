Ryan Smith, Utah Jazz Invite 90-Year-Old Fans To Delta Center For 90s Decade Night

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith showed love to the senior members of Jazz Nation by inviting some 90-year-old fans to Utah’s game against the Denver Nuggets.

On Tuesday, Smith made a series of posts on X to invite the fans to the game.

Tomorrow is 90’s Night at the Utah Jazz. Some amazing legends will be there! Kyle- We have tix for you to bring your 91 year old grandma to the game. All- We have a few more tix to give to 90+ year old fans. Reply and tell us about them and we’ll invite some to join us! https://t.co/z3KUVyc57j — Ryan Smith (@RyanQualtrics) January 9, 2024

Numerous fans responded to the post with details about their parents or grandparents who love Jazz basketball.

Smith made five X posts inviting 90-year-old fans to 90s Decade Night.

He then met up with some of the older fans before tip-off.

💜SPECIAL GUESTS💜 Tonight we welcomed some very special fans to tonight’s 90s night celebration. Enjoy the game!#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/Vei8qDzrtq — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 11, 2024

The throwback vibes played in Utah’s favor against the Nuggets.

The Jazz jumped out in front early and led by 11 at the end of the first quarter, 35-24.

Jazz Host Nuggets On 90s Decade Night

The Utah Jazz will look to keep their hot streak alive when they host the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night.

Along with the Boston Celtics, the Jazz have the best record in the NBA over their last 10 games.

During the stretch, the Jazz have wins over the Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, Dallas Mavericks, and the Miami Heat.

Jazz Injury Report: *AVAILABLE – Taylor Hendricks (G League) *AVAILABLE – Brice Sensabaugh (G League) OUT – Johnny Juzang (G League) OUT – Micah Potter (G League) OUT – Jason Preston (G League) pic.twitter.com/UYkMJwBkvD — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 10, 2024

Forward Lauri Markkanen has returned to All-Star form averaging 24 points and 8.8 rebounds while shooting 50 percent from the floor and 39 percent from the three-point line.

Guard Collin Sexton is also playing his best basketball of the season averaging 21.2 points and 4.8 assists since assuming a starting role.

