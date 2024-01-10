Jazz Jump Out To First-Half Lead Over Nuggets With Hot Shooting

SALT LAKE CITY – It seemed like the Utah Jazz couldn’t miss as they jumped out to a double-digit lead over the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday.

Utah went up by ten in the first quarter and held that advantage through most of the second quarter.

The Jazz started the game shooting over 62% from the floor and 53% from three.

Meanwhile, they held Denver to under 40% from the floor and under 25% from three.

John Collins was the first Jazzman to reach double figures as he made four of his first six shots.

Nikola Jokic played well in the first half but the other Nuggets couldn’t find any momentum.

In his first 11 minutes, Jokic posted 10 points, four rebounds, and five assists on 100% shooting.

Utah’s defense deserves credit for Denver’s early struggles. The Jazz had five blocks and two steals in the first 18 minutes.

Jazz Host Nuggets On 90s Decade Night

The Utah Jazz will look to keep their hot streak alive when they host the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night.

Along with the Boston Celtics, the Jazz have the best record in the NBA over their last 10 games.

During the stretch, the Jazz have wins over the Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, Dallas Mavericks, and the Miami Heat.

Forward Lauri Markkanen has returned to All-Star form averaging 24 points and 8.8 rebounds while shooting 50 percent from the floor and 39 percent from the three-point line.

Guard Collin Sexton is also playing his best basketball of the season averaging 21.2 points and 4.8 assists since assuming a starting role.

