Jazz’s Lauri Markkanen Makes Delta Center Jump With Transition Slam

SALT LAKE CITY – Lauri Markkanen made Utah Jazz fans in Delta Center rise to their feet with a big slam over the Denver Nuggets defense on Wednesday.

Jordan Clarkson found Markkanen running the break with an underhand shovel pass.

Clarkson posted seven assists through two quarters.

Markkanen didn’t shoot well in the first half against Denver but impacted the game in other ways.

He added five rebounds to his 11 points on 2/5 shooting.

Utah led Denver at halftime, 71-53.

71 points is the most that any team has put on the Nuggets in the first half this season.

Jazz Host Nuggets On 90s Decade Night

The Utah Jazz will look to keep their hot streak alive when they host the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night.

Along with the Boston Celtics, the Jazz have the best record in the NBA over their last 10 games.

During the stretch, the Jazz have wins over the Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, Dallas Mavericks, and the Miami Heat.

Jazz Injury Report: *AVAILABLE – Taylor Hendricks (G League) *AVAILABLE – Brice Sensabaugh (G League) OUT – Johnny Juzang (G League) OUT – Micah Potter (G League) OUT – Jason Preston (G League) pic.twitter.com/UYkMJwBkvD — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 10, 2024

Forward Lauri Markkanen has returned to All-Star form averaging 24 points and 8.8 rebounds while shooting 50 percent from the floor and 39 percent from the three-point line.

Guard Collin Sexton is also playing his best basketball of the season averaging 21.2 points and 4.8 assists since assuming a starting role.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

