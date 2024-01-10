Breaking News:
Weather Alert
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Report: Utah State Hires Nate Dreiling As Next Defensive Coordinator

Jan 10, 2024, 10:01 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LOGAN, Utah – According to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Utah State Football will hire New Mexico State’s Nate Dreiling to come in as the defensive coordinator in 2024.

Dreiling held the defensive coordinator position for the NM State Aggies since December 2021.

He will replace Joe Cauthen who spent just one year as the defensive coordinator for USU.

Utah State’s defense struggled in 2023. The Aggies had the worst defense in the Mountain West, allowing the second-most yards and points per game.

RELATED: Utah State Aggie Football’s Top Plays From 2023 Season

Dreiling can look forward to multiple defensive playmakers returning. Safety Ike Larsen and linebacker Max Alford are among those returning for the Aggies defense.

On the other side, former Ute quarterback Bryson Barnes announced that he will be taking his talents up north to Logan earlier this week.

Utah State looks to be on the rise with sights on a Mountain West championship in 2024.

Utah State Football Looks On To 2024 Season

The Aggies finished seventh in the Mountain West in 2023 with a record of 6-6.

After starting the season 1-3, USU flipped the script by winning three of its final four games to clinch a bowl berth.

USU will look to build on this season in 2024 with a solid number of returning starters.

Among those returning is senior quarterback Cooper Legas.

RELATED: Nine Utah State Aggies Given Mountain West All-Conference Honors

Nine Aggies earned all-Mountain West recognition in 2023. Three first-team players include Tafisi Jr., Royals, and Larsen. Senior wide receiver was named to the all-MW second team.

RELATED STORIES

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz’s Lauri Markkanen Makes Delta Center Jump With Transition Slam

Lauri Markkanen made Utah Jazz fans in Delta Center rise to their feet with a big slam over the Denver Nuggets defense.

51 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Jump Out To First-Half Lead Over Nuggets With Hot Shooting

It seemed like the Utah Jazz couldn't miss as they jumped out to a double-digit lead over the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Ryan Smith, Utah Jazz Invite 90-Year-Old Fans To Delta Center For 90s Decade Night

Ryan Smith showed love to the senior members of Jazz Nation by inviting some 90-year-old fans to Utah's game against the Denver Nuggets.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Want To Win Super Bowl Tickets? Donate Blood With American Red Cross

The American Red Cross and NFL are partnering up to give away Super Bowl tickets to a lucky fan who donates blood in the month of January.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Alabama Coach Nick Saban Retiring After Winning 7 National Titles, According To Reports

Nick Saban, the stern coach who turned Alabama Football back into a national powerhouse, is retiring, according to multiple reports.

6 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: Real Salt Lake To Sign Top USL Prospect Fidel Barajas

According to a report from MLS Insider Tom Bogert, Real Salt Lake finalized a deal to sign Fidel Barajas from the Charleston Battery.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Report: Utah State Hires Nate Dreiling As Next Defensive Coordinator