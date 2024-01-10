Report: Utah State Hires Nate Dreiling As Next Defensive Coordinator

LOGAN, Utah – According to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Utah State Football will hire New Mexico State’s Nate Dreiling to come in as the defensive coordinator in 2024.

Dreiling held the defensive coordinator position for the NM State Aggies since December 2021.

Sources: Utah State is set to hire New Mexico State DC Nate Dreiling as the school’s new defensive coordinator. Dreiling worked two years as New Mexico State’s DC, including shutting down Auburn in a 31-10 victory this year. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 11, 2024

He will replace Joe Cauthen who spent just one year as the defensive coordinator for USU.

Utah State’s defense struggled in 2023. The Aggies had the worst defense in the Mountain West, allowing the second-most yards and points per game.

Dreiling can look forward to multiple defensive playmakers returning. Safety Ike Larsen and linebacker Max Alford are among those returning for the Aggies defense.

On the other side, former Ute quarterback Bryson Barnes announced that he will be taking his talents up north to Logan earlier this week.

Utah State looks to be on the rise with sights on a Mountain West championship in 2024.

Utah State Football Looks On To 2024 Season

The Aggies finished seventh in the Mountain West in 2023 with a record of 6-6.

After starting the season 1-3, USU flipped the script by winning three of its final four games to clinch a bowl berth.

USU will look to build on this season in 2024 with a solid number of returning starters.

Among those returning is senior quarterback Cooper Legas.

Nine Aggies earned all-Mountain West recognition in 2023. Three first-team players include Tafisi Jr., Royals, and Larsen. Senior wide receiver was named to the all-MW second team.

