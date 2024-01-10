Breaking News:
WEATHER ALERT
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Jazz Show Off In Second Half Against Denver With Multiple Alley-Oop Finishes

Jan 10, 2024, 10:26 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz built a big lead in the first half and started having some fun after halftime with multiple alley-oop plays.

The first lob was between big men in the third quarter.

Lauri Markkanen drove into the defense and threw the pass over the top to Walker Kessler.

Markkanen was on the other end of the next play.

Keyonte George found Jordan Clarkson on the wing who threw the ball up near the rim for a cutting Markkanen.

That wasn’t Clarkson’s only alley-oop assist of the night.

Earlier in the game, Clarkson found John Collins for a lob following a screen.

Jazz Host Nuggets On 90s Decade Night

The Utah Jazz will look to keep their hot streak alive when they host the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night.

Along with the Boston Celtics, the Jazz have the best record in the NBA over their last 10 games.

During the stretch, the Jazz have wins over the Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, Dallas Mavericks, and the Miami Heat.

Forward Lauri Markkanen has returned to All-Star form averaging 24 points and 8.8 rebounds while shooting 50 percent from the floor and 39 percent from the three-point line.

Guard Collin Sexton is also playing his best basketball of the season averaging 21.2 points and 4.8 assists since assuming a starting role.

Sign up for the new Jazz Notes newsletter! Receive game updates, exclusive analysis and chances to win Jazz tickets.

RELATED STORIES

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

No Asterisk In Jazz Win Over Nuggets

The Utah Jazz concluded their gauntlet run with an impressive 124-111 victory over the reigning champion Denver Nuggets.

47 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Beat Nuggets For Ninth Win In 11 Games

The Utah Jazz won their third straight game the ninth of their last eleven with a 124-111 victory over the Denver Nuggets.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: Utah State Hires Nate Dreiling As Next Defensive Coordinator

According to ESPN sources, Utah State Football will hire New Mexico State's Nate Dreiling to come in as the defensive coordinator.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz’s Lauri Markkanen Makes Delta Center Jump With Transition Slam

Lauri Markkanen made Utah Jazz fans in Delta Center rise to their feet with a big slam over the Denver Nuggets defense.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Jump Out To First-Half Lead Over Nuggets With Hot Shooting

It seemed like the Utah Jazz couldn't miss as they jumped out to a double-digit lead over the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Ryan Smith, Utah Jazz Invite 90-Year-Old Fans To Delta Center For 90s Decade Night

Ryan Smith showed love to the senior members of Jazz Nation by inviting some 90-year-old fans to Utah's game against the Denver Nuggets.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Jazz Show Off In Second Half Against Denver With Multiple Alley-Oop Finishes