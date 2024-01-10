Jazz Show Off In Second Half Against Denver With Multiple Alley-Oop Finishes

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz built a big lead in the first half and started having some fun after halftime with multiple alley-oop plays.

The first lob was between big men in the third quarter.

Lauri Markkanen drove into the defense and threw the pass over the top to Walker Kessler.

Markkanen was on the other end of the next play.

Keyonte George found Jordan Clarkson on the wing who threw the ball up near the rim for a cutting Markkanen.

That wasn’t Clarkson’s only alley-oop assist of the night.

Earlier in the game, Clarkson found John Collins for a lob following a screen.

Jazz Host Nuggets On 90s Decade Night

The Utah Jazz will look to keep their hot streak alive when they host the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night.

Along with the Boston Celtics, the Jazz have the best record in the NBA over their last 10 games.

During the stretch, the Jazz have wins over the Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, Dallas Mavericks, and the Miami Heat.

Forward Lauri Markkanen has returned to All-Star form averaging 24 points and 8.8 rebounds while shooting 50 percent from the floor and 39 percent from the three-point line.

Guard Collin Sexton is also playing his best basketball of the season averaging 21.2 points and 4.8 assists since assuming a starting role.

