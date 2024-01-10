Jazz Beat Nuggets For Ninth Win In 11 Games

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz won their third straight game the ninth of their last eleven with a 124-111 victory over the Denver Nuggets.

Jordan Clarkson scored 27 points to lead the Jazz matching Nikola Jokic’s production for the Nuggets.

With the win the Jazz are one game below .500 for the first time since November 1.

First Quarter

The Jazz jumped out to a 13-6 lead connecting on 4-7 from the floor to open the game.

The Nuggets allowed the Jazz to reel off a 15-3 run and build a 23-9 lead midway through the first.

The Jazz shot 13-20 in the first quarter and 5-9 from three as they continued their hot shooting from Milwaukee.

After one, the Jazz led Denver 36-24.

Second Quarter

The Jazz opened the second quarter on a 9-5 run to build their lead to 16 four minutes into the frame.

Denver pieced together a quick 7-0 run cutting the Jazz lead to seven, 48-41 with five minutes left in the half.

Four Jazz players scored in double-digits in the first half led by Jordan Clarkson with 16.

At the break, the Jazz led the Nuggets 71-53.

Third Quarter

The Jazz lead quickly climbed to 23 three minutes into the second half as the Jazz opened the quarter on a 7-2 run.

The Nuggets strung together a quick run to trim the Jazz lead to 14 with seven minutes left in the third.

The Jazz responded, pushing their lead back to 20, 91-71 with four minutes left in the quarter.

Through three the Jazz led the Nuggets 99-78.

Fourth Quarter

The Jazz and Nuggets traded buckets through the first six minutes of the fourth as the Denver deficit remained at 21 points.

Michael Malone pulled his starters with 5:30 left to play in the game conceding the loss to the Jazz.

The Jazz knocked down 46-83 from the floor and downed the Nuggets 124-111.

