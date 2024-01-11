Breaking News:
EDUCATION & SCHOOLS

Schools in Iron, Juab counties delay start times due to winter road conditions

Jan 11, 2024, 7:56 AM | Updated: 8:05 am

Road conditions in Nephi on Thursday. (UDOT)

Road conditions in Nephi on Thursday. (UDOT)

(UDOT)

BY JOSH ELLIS


SALT LAKE CITY — The Juab and Iron County school districts announced a two-hour delayed start for their schools on Thursday.

The delays came after another storm swept across Utah, bringing snow and icy road conditions to the state’s mountains and valley floors.

Morning preschool is canceled in Iron County, along with any early morning practices and other before-school activities. Classes will still end at their regular time.

“As during all adverse conditions, we encourage parents to make attendance decisions for their children based on their specific ability to get to school safely,” Iron County officials said. “We trust parents to make the ultimate call when it comes to their child’s safety. Teachers will work with students to make up any missed assignments.”

Preschool is canceled in the Juab School District. Classes and bus pick-up times will begin two hours later than normal.

Wednesday’s storm reduced visibility, dropped temperatures and dropped snow on roads, just in time for the evening commute. Utah Highway Patrol spokesman Sgt. Cam Roden said troopers responded to over 150 crashes Wednesday, along with 25 crashes Thursday morning.

Crash first responders slammed as snow round 2 pounds Wasatch Front

