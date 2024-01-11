Ephraim police remind drivers to clear windshields before driving

EPHRAIM — The Ephraim City Police Department is urging drivers to clear their windshields before driving and shared this image of a completely covered front windshield.

The photo was shared with a description that stated, “the individual operating this vehicle caused property damage because they failed to clear their windshield before driving.”

Police explained that those who drive with snow-covered windshields may receive traffic citations.

The public should be aware that operating a vehicle with frost/snow blocking the driver’s view is against the law.

Before heading out, allocate a few additional minutes before your morning commute to clear your windshield to provide a clear line of sight as you drive.

This extra effort not only ensures your safety, but contributes to the safety of those around you as you drive.