Ephraim police remind drivers to clear windshields before driving

Jan 11, 2024, 10:42 AM

(photo: Ephraim City Police Department)...

(photo: Ephraim City Police Department)

(photo: Ephraim City Police Department)

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


KSLTV.com

EPHRAIM — The Ephraim City Police Department is urging drivers to clear their windshields before driving and shared this image of a completely covered front windshield.
The photo was shared with a description that stated, “the individual operating this vehicle caused property damage because they failed to clear their windshield before driving.”
Police explained that those who drive with snow-covered windshields may receive traffic citations.
The public should be aware that operating a vehicle with frost/snow blocking the driver’s view is against the law.
Before heading out, allocate a few additional minutes before your morning commute to clear your windshield to provide a clear line of sight as you drive.
This extra effort not only ensures your safety, but contributes to the safety of those around you as you drive.

Ephraim police remind drivers to clear windshields before driving