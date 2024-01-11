Breaking News:
WEATHER ALERT
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Women’s Basketball Star Alissa Pili Makes Midseason Wooden Top 25

Jan 11, 2024, 10:19 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY- Alissa Pili has been a force for Utah women’s basketball, and it earned her a spot on the Midseason Wooden Top 25 list.

Pili is in good company joining the like of Stanford’s Cameron Brink, UCLA’s Lauren Betts, South Carolina’s Kamilla Cardoso, and Iowa’s Caitlin Clark among others.

The former USC Trojan transferred to the Utes in 2022 and has been a revelation for the team earning Pac-12 Player of the Year last season after leading the league in scoring and field goal percentage. Pili was instrumental in Utah’s first Pac-12 Title and push to the Sweet 16.

Full Midseason Wooden Top 25

The midseason group was chosen by a poll of national college basketball experts based on their performances so far during the 2023-24 season.

The Pac-12 leads all conferences with six selections. The “Conference of Champions” is closely followed by the ACC and SEC with five selections each. The Big Ten comes in with four selections, the Big 12 with three selections and the Big East rounds things out with two selections.

  • Georgia Amoore, Virginia Tech
  • Lauren Betts, UCLA
  • Cameron Brink, Stanford
  • Paige Bueckers, UConn
  • Kamilla Cardoso, South Carolina
  • Caitlin Clark, Iowa
  • Aaliyah Edwards, UConn
  • Rori Harmon, Texas
  • Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame
  • Mackenzie Holmes, Indiana
  • Elizabeth Kitley, Virginia Tech
  • T’Niya Latson, FL State
  • Ayoka Lee, KS State
  • Cotie McMahon, Ohio State
  • Aneesha Morrow, LSU
  • Te-Hina Paopao, South Carolina
  • Alissa Pili, Utah
  • Sedona Prince, TCU
  • Angel Reese, LSU
  • Kiki Rice, UCLA
  • Saniya Rivers, NC State
  • Jacy Sheldon, Ohio State
  • Jaylyn Sherrod, Colorado
  • JuJu Watkins, USC
  • Mikaylah Williams, LSU

The 2023-24 Season So Far For Alissa Pili

Pili’s stock really sky-rocketed after posting a career best 37 points against No. 1 South Carolina back in December.

Pili was 65.2 % from the field shooting and hit 15-23 of her shots against the Gamecocks. Additionally, Pili was a solid 3-6 from beyond the arc and 4-4 from the free throw line in that game. Pili also accounted for two rebounds, one assist and three steals.

On the season, Pili is averaging 22.5 points per game which ranks seventh in the NCAA. She’s also good for 338 total points so this season which is good for fifth in the country.

Pili sits at sixth in the nation in field goal percentage at 66.8% shooting so far this season. Pili is also solid shooting from the three this season going 28-56 to this point and hitting 50% of her shots. At the line, Pili has gone 60-73 for 82.2%.

Pili also averages 5.6 rebounds per game.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Legendary Weber State Softball Coach Mary Kay Amicone Announces Retirement

Weber State's legendary softball coach Mary Kay Amicone will retire at the end of the 2024 season, according to the school. 

29 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Kyle Whittingham Imparts Words Of Wisdom To Utah Football Ahead Of 2024 Preparations

Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham imparted some words of wisdom to his football team as they begin preparations for the 2024 season.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Tight End Brant Kuithe Returns For 2024 Football Season

Star Utah tight end Brant Kuithe will return for one more season in 2024 joining quarterback Cam Rising and corner back Zemaiah Vaughn.

2 hours ago

KSL Sports

Two Utah Football Standouts Accept Senior Bowl Invites

Two more Utah football standouts accepted invitations to showcase their talents in the Reese's Senior Bowl on January 10.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Sets Expectations For 2024 As Winter Conditioning Kicks Off

BYU Football is looking to bounce back from a disappointing 5-7 season last year.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Pat McAfee Announces Aaron Rodgers’ Appearances Are Over For This NFL Season

Aaron Rodgers' Tuesday appearances on “The Pat McAfee Show” are over for the rest of this NFL season.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Utah Women’s Basketball Star Alissa Pili Makes Midseason Wooden Top 25