Utah Women’s Basketball Star Alissa Pili Makes Midseason Wooden Top 25
Jan 11, 2024, 10:19 AM
SALT LAKE CITY- Alissa Pili has been a force for Utah women’s basketball, and it earned her a spot on the Midseason Wooden Top 25 list.
Pili is in good company joining the like of Stanford’s Cameron Brink, UCLA’s Lauren Betts, South Carolina’s Kamilla Cardoso, and Iowa’s Caitlin Clark among others.
The former USC Trojan transferred to the Utes in 2022 and has been a revelation for the team earning Pac-12 Player of the Year last season after leading the league in scoring and field goal percentage. Pili was instrumental in Utah’s first Pac-12 Title and push to the Sweet 16.
The one to watch 👀 #goutes pic.twitter.com/XcjdkJAi2L
— Utah Women’s Basketball (@UTAHWBB) January 11, 2024
Full Midseason Wooden Top 25
The midseason group was chosen by a poll of national college basketball experts based on their performances so far during the 2023-24 season.
The Pac-12 leads all conferences with six selections. The “Conference of Champions” is closely followed by the ACC and SEC with five selections each. The Big Ten comes in with four selections, the Big 12 with three selections and the Big East rounds things out with two selections.
- Georgia Amoore, Virginia Tech
- Lauren Betts, UCLA
- Cameron Brink, Stanford
- Paige Bueckers, UConn
- Kamilla Cardoso, South Carolina
- Caitlin Clark, Iowa
- Aaliyah Edwards, UConn
- Rori Harmon, Texas
- Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame
- Mackenzie Holmes, Indiana
- Elizabeth Kitley, Virginia Tech
- T’Niya Latson, FL State
- Ayoka Lee, KS State
- Cotie McMahon, Ohio State
- Aneesha Morrow, LSU
- Te-Hina Paopao, South Carolina
- Alissa Pili, Utah
- Sedona Prince, TCU
- Angel Reese, LSU
- Kiki Rice, UCLA
- Saniya Rivers, NC State
- Jacy Sheldon, Ohio State
- Jaylyn Sherrod, Colorado
- JuJu Watkins, USC
- Mikaylah Williams, LSU
The 2023-24 Season So Far For Alissa Pili
Pili’s stock really sky-rocketed after posting a career best 37 points against No. 1 South Carolina back in December.
Pili was 65.2 % from the field shooting and hit 15-23 of her shots against the Gamecocks. Additionally, Pili was a solid 3-6 from beyond the arc and 4-4 from the free throw line in that game. Pili also accounted for two rebounds, one assist and three steals.
Alissa Pili vs 4 💥#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/NGT4ZgeOTe
— Utah Women’s Basketball (@UTAHWBB) January 6, 2024
On the season, Pili is averaging 22.5 points per game which ranks seventh in the NCAA. She’s also good for 338 total points so this season which is good for fifth in the country.
Pili sits at sixth in the nation in field goal percentage at 66.8% shooting so far this season. Pili is also solid shooting from the three this season going 28-56 to this point and hitting 50% of her shots. At the line, Pili has gone 60-73 for 82.2%.
Pili also averages 5.6 rebounds per game.
Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on X, Instagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports
Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.
Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.