Utah Women’s Basketball Star Alissa Pili Makes Midseason Wooden Top 25

SALT LAKE CITY- Alissa Pili has been a force for Utah women’s basketball, and it earned her a spot on the Midseason Wooden Top 25 list.

Pili is in good company joining the like of Stanford’s Cameron Brink, UCLA’s Lauren Betts, South Carolina’s Kamilla Cardoso, and Iowa’s Caitlin Clark among others.

The former USC Trojan transferred to the Utes in 2022 and has been a revelation for the team earning Pac-12 Player of the Year last season after leading the league in scoring and field goal percentage. Pili was instrumental in Utah’s first Pac-12 Title and push to the Sweet 16.

Full Midseason Wooden Top 25

The midseason group was chosen by a poll of national college basketball experts based on their performances so far during the 2023-24 season.

The Pac-12 leads all conferences with six selections. The “Conference of Champions” is closely followed by the ACC and SEC with five selections each. The Big Ten comes in with four selections, the Big 12 with three selections and the Big East rounds things out with two selections.

Georgia Amoore, Virginia Tech

Lauren Betts, UCLA

Cameron Brink, Stanford

Paige Bueckers, UConn

Kamilla Cardoso, South Carolina

Caitlin Clark, Iowa

Aaliyah Edwards, UConn

Rori Harmon, Texas

Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame

Mackenzie Holmes, Indiana

Elizabeth Kitley, Virginia Tech

T’Niya Latson, FL State

Ayoka Lee, KS State

Cotie McMahon, Ohio State

Aneesha Morrow, LSU

Te-Hina Paopao, South Carolina

Alissa Pili, Utah

Sedona Prince, TCU

Angel Reese, LSU

Kiki Rice, UCLA

Saniya Rivers, NC State

Jacy Sheldon, Ohio State

Jaylyn Sherrod, Colorado

JuJu Watkins, USC

Mikaylah Williams, LSU

The 2023-24 Season So Far For Alissa Pili

Pili’s stock really sky-rocketed after posting a career best 37 points against No. 1 South Carolina back in December.

Pili was 65.2 % from the field shooting and hit 15-23 of her shots against the Gamecocks. Additionally, Pili was a solid 3-6 from beyond the arc and 4-4 from the free throw line in that game. Pili also accounted for two rebounds, one assist and three steals.

On the season, Pili is averaging 22.5 points per game which ranks seventh in the NCAA. She’s also good for 338 total points so this season which is good for fifth in the country.

Pili sits at sixth in the nation in field goal percentage at 66.8% shooting so far this season. Pili is also solid shooting from the three this season going 28-56 to this point and hitting 50% of her shots. At the line, Pili has gone 60-73 for 82.2%.

Pili also averages 5.6 rebounds per game.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on X, Instagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @bodkinkslsports