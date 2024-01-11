Breaking News:
WEATHER ALERT
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

BYU Football Sets Expectations For 2024 As Winter Conditioning Kicks Off

Jan 11, 2024, 10:54 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

Winter conditioning is one of the most challenging portions of the BYU football off-season.

The 2024 BYU football team returned to classes this week. As school returned after the holiday break, it meant the start of winter conditioning.

BYU Football begins winter conditioning

BYU Football released a video of strength conditioning coach Ryan Phillis laying out the expectations for the upcoming 2024 season to the players inside the Indoor Practice Facility.

“We know what to expect this offseason; accountability, discipline, toughness, performance, attitude, all of those come into play,” said BYU’s Director of Football Strength and Conditioning Ryan Phillis.

Winters are defined by the work college football teams put in with their strength and conditioning coach. This will be the first winter with Phillis, who didn’t join the BYU football program until last summer.

Phillis was previously at Louisville, Purdue, Virginia, Mississippi State, and Virginia.

BYU brought in a new assistant strength coach on Phillis’ staff, Tim Ismail, from Army West Point.

This offseason is filled with motivation for BYU as the Cougars finished their first year in the Big 12 with a 5-7 overall record. It was the first losing season for BYU since 2017.

“Every single thing comes into play this offseason,” Phillis said. “If you don’t think it does. Line up on Saturdays and see what the outcome is, OK? You need to be able to trust the guy next to you. You need to be able to trust him. OK? If you don’t hold each other accountable, you sure as heck can’t trust that guy. I promise you that.”

BYU is looking to bounce back from a 5-7 season last year

BYU comes into 2024 with some change, but it’s a year filled with retention as winter conditioning begins.

Head coach Kalani Sitake and offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick retooled the offensive staff. Darrell Funk and Steve Clark were dismissed. So far, only one of those two spots has been filled as TJ Woods was hired as the offensive line and run game coordinator.

BYU still needs to hire a tight ends coach.

Roderick’s offense retained everyone they hoped to have in 2024 except running back Aidan Robbins. The former Louisville and UNLV ball carrier declared for the NFL draft.

Everyone else returns, including quarterback Jake Retzlaff, who started in the final four games last season.

Retzlaff will be in a quarterback competition with transfers Gerry Bohanon, Treyson Bourguet, and returning lettermen Ryder Burton and Cade Fennegan.

The defense had no changes to the staff as Jay Hill enters his second year as BYU’s defensive coordinator.

BYU’s defense got some unexpected returns from Second Team All-Big 12 defensive end Tyler Batty and captain linebacker Ben Bywater. Both will be leaders of the defense. Plus, they added four-star Weber State transfer linebacker Jack Kelly.

On special teams, coordinator Kelly Poppinga has the task of replacing All-Big 12 punter Ryan Rehkow, who declared for the NFL draft.

BYU has two options to replace him in Rehkow’s younger brother, Landon Rehkow, and Pitt transfer Sam Vander Haar, an Aussie rules kicker.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Legendary Weber State Softball Coach Mary Kay Amicone Announces Retirement

Weber State's legendary softball coach Mary Kay Amicone will retire at the end of the 2024 season, according to the school. 

29 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Kyle Whittingham Imparts Words Of Wisdom To Utah Football Ahead Of 2024 Preparations

Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham imparted some words of wisdom to his football team as they begin preparations for the 2024 season.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Tight End Brant Kuithe Returns For 2024 Football Season

Star Utah tight end Brant Kuithe will return for one more season in 2024 joining quarterback Cam Rising and corner back Zemaiah Vaughn.

2 hours ago

KSL Sports

Two Utah Football Standouts Accept Senior Bowl Invites

Two more Utah football standouts accepted invitations to showcase their talents in the Reese's Senior Bowl on January 10.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Pat McAfee Announces Aaron Rodgers’ Appearances Are Over For This NFL Season

Aaron Rodgers' Tuesday appearances on “The Pat McAfee Show” are over for the rest of this NFL season.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Patriots Parting With Coach Bill Belichick, Who Led Team To 6 Super Bowl Championships

Six-time NFL champion Bill Belichick agreed to part ways as the coach of the New England Patriots, ending his 24-year tenure.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

BYU Football Sets Expectations For 2024 As Winter Conditioning Kicks Off