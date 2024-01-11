Breaking News:
WEATHER ALERT
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Two Utah Football Standouts Accept Senior Bowl Invites

Jan 11, 2024, 10:54 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Two more Utah football standouts accepted invitations to showcase their talents in the Reese’s Senior Bowl on January 10.

Safeties Cole Bishop and Sione Vaki will be heading to Mobile, Alabama along with offensive lineman Sataoa Laumea as part of their preparations for the 2024 NFL Draft.

Bishop and Vaki are also making Senior Bowl history as part of their first-ever underclassmen invitees.

Cole Bishop And Sione Vaki At Utah

Bishop and Vaki were forces for the Utes during their tenure in the Utah football defensive backfield creating havoc and making life hard on opposing quarterbacks.

Cole Bishop

As a freshman in 2021, Bishop racked up 54 total tackles, three sacks, one fumble recovery and five passes defended on Utah’s way to a Pac-12 Title and Rose Bowl appearance.

Bishop’s “coming-out” game came against C.J. Stroud and Ohio State’s stable of receivers in the Rose Bowl where he accounted for eight tackles and one fumble recovery as a freshman.

In 2022 Bishop accounted for 83 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, one fumble recovery, one interception and three passes defended helping Utah to a second-straight Pac-12 Title and Rose Bowl appearance.

Bishop demonstrated his team-first mentality in 2023 often playing free safety rather than his more natural strong safety position due to the Utes being short on bodies with injuries. Even so, the talented defensive back chipped in 60 total tackles, three sacks, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, two interceptions, and three passes defended.

Sione Vaki

Due to injuries stacking up for the Utes, Vaki stepped in and played running back for Utah starting against the Cal Golden Bears in addition to playing safety for the defense.

Vaki’s second notable game playing two-ways came against the USC Trojans the following week where the versatile player was Utah’s leading receiver. He recorded 5 catches for 149 yards and two touchdowns to lift the Utes to victory.

Vaki really showed off his two-way ability one more time No. 5 Washington helping to keep the Utes in the game with big plays on both sides of the ball.

The talented player played in 26 games for the Utes with 17 starts and seven total appearances on offense.

Defensively Vaki racked up 51 tackles, 8.5 tackles for a loss, two sacks, one interception, and two pass breakups in 2023 while also carrying the ball 42 times on offense for 317 yards and two touchdowns. Additionally, Vaki caught the ball 11 times for 203 yards and three more scores.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Legendary Weber State Softball Coach Mary Kay Amicone Announces Retirement

Weber State's legendary softball coach Mary Kay Amicone will retire at the end of the 2024 season, according to the school. 

13 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Kyle Whittingham Imparts Words Of Wisdom To Utah Football Ahead Of 2024 Preparations

Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham imparted some words of wisdom to his football team as they begin preparations for the 2024 season.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Tight End Brant Kuithe Returns For 2024 Football Season

Star Utah tight end Brant Kuithe will return for one more season in 2024 joining quarterback Cam Rising and corner back Zemaiah Vaughn.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Sets Expectations For 2024 As Winter Conditioning Kicks Off

BYU Football is looking to bounce back from a disappointing 5-7 season last year.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Pat McAfee Announces Aaron Rodgers’ Appearances Are Over For This NFL Season

Aaron Rodgers' Tuesday appearances on “The Pat McAfee Show” are over for the rest of this NFL season.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Patriots Parting With Coach Bill Belichick, Who Led Team To 6 Super Bowl Championships

Six-time NFL champion Bill Belichick agreed to part ways as the coach of the New England Patriots, ending his 24-year tenure.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Two Utah Football Standouts Accept Senior Bowl Invites