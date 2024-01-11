Utah Tight End Brant Kuithe Returns For 2024 Football Season

SALT LAKE CITY – Star Utah tight end Brant Kuithe will return for one more season in 2024 joining quarterback Cam Rising and corner back Zemaiah Vaughn among others.

He made his announcement on January 11 via Instagram.

Kuithe was off to a hot start in 2022 season until suffering a season-ending injury against the Arizona State Sun Devils.

The hope was that Kuithe would be good to go in 2023 after announcing he was coming back, but unfortunately the recovery took much longer than anticipated and he missed that whole season too, forcing a 2024 return.

A Closer Look At Brant Kuithe’s Time At Utah

Kuithe has been a matchup problem since he emerged as a playmaker in 2018. As a bit of a tweener (part tight end, part wide receiver) Kuithe has gained respect in the football world for being a solid player with the potential to do big things at the next level.

In his six-year career as a Ute, Kuithe has racked up 148 receptions, 1,882 yards while averaging 12.7 yards per play and 16 career touchdowns.

Utah hasn’t been afraid to use their tight end elsewhere on the field either. Kuithe has some impressive rushing stats with 17 career carries for 162 yards, averaging 9.4 yards per carry and adding an additional four touchdowns to his stat sheet.

Kuithe has been a large part of Utah’s rebirth over the past six seasons on offense proving to be a consistent weapon for both Tyler Huntley and Cam Rising through his career.

With Rising also returning, it’s hard not to expect big things once more for the Utah offense after being bogged down with a myriad of season-ending injuries in 2023.

While unfortunate both players needed the extra time in the program due to delayed recoveries, the timing could not be more perfect as the Utes embark on a new adventure in the Big 12 with more opportunities to potentially play in the expanded College Football Playoff in 2024.

