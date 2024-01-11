Kyle Whittingham Imparts Words Of Wisdom To Utah Football Ahead Of 2024 Preparations

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah football officially turned the page on 2023 Thursday morning as they now turn their attention to 2024 preparations and a move to the Big 12.

Head coach Kyle Whittingham assembled his troops and imparted some wisdom as the Utes look to get things rolling once again.

Enjoy the moment because it goes fast.

Wise word from @UtahCoachWhitt to kick off the year 🙌 pic.twitter.com/0Dndst2dSS — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) January 11, 2024

Words Of Wisdom From Kyle Whittingham Ahead Of 2024 Prep

Needless to say, 2023 did not go how Utah football wanted it to between the distraction of conference realignment and a slew of injuries that ultimately kept them from their true potential.

Now with a fresh start ahead of them- new year, new(ish) roster, and new conference, Whittingham and crew will begin preparations for new opportunities, putting the past behind them.

However, as the Utes begin to take those steps, Whittingham wants his guys to take in every moment.

This time goes quick. Just ask these guys in the front row how quickly this goes. Even some guys who have been here five, six years. It still goes quick. Enjoy this time of your life. Appreciate it. Don’t take it for granted. Don’t take anything for granted. Best days of your life. These relationships here- they are the strongest in most cases for the rest of your life. Stronger than high school relationships and stronger than the relationships after college. These are the guys that you hang with and stay connected to. Have a great time and enjoy it every single day.

Utah Receives Good News As 2024 Prep Moves Forward

Star Utah tight end Brant Kuithe will return for one more season in 2024 joining quarterback Cam Rising and corner back Zemaiah Vaughn among others.

He made his announcement on January 11 via social media.

Kuithe was off to a hot start in 2022 season until suffering a season-ending injury against the Arizona State Sun Devils.

The hope was that Kuithe would be good to go in 2023 after announcing he was coming back, but unfortunately the recovery took much longer than anticipated and he missed that whole season too, forcing a 2024 return.

