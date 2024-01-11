Police: Woman killed in Midvale massage parlor was ‘brutally attacked and stabbed’

MIDVALE — A woman who was found dead in a Midvale massage parlor last week was brutally attacked and stabbed, according to the Unified Police Department.

Officers said 45-year-old Yuping Jiao, who was an immigrant from China, was attacked sometime between 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 4. Detectives have identified several people as persons of interest in connection to their investigation, but “their involvement is yet to be determined.”

“The circumstances surrounding this heinous crime are deeply concerning,” police said in an update Thursday. “The victim was working alone at the time, and the motive for the homicide remains unknown.”

Police said Jiao was working alone at the time of her death. They also urged “individuals working in similar occupations to exercise extreme caution when dealing with clients” and to report any suspicious activity to their local authorities.

Detectives are still actively seeking any tips related to the victim or business and said they are following up on potential leads. They asked anyone who was in the area of 7444 S. State Street between 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 4 and saw anything unusual or noteworthy, or anyone with information on this case, to call investigators at 801-840-4000. Tips can also be submitted anonymously.

“The collaboration between law enforcement and the community is vital in bringing justice to the victim,” Unified police said. “We appreciate the public’s cooperation and assistance.”