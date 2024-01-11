Breaking News:
Utah Highway Patrol searches for driver involved in possible road rage hit-and-run

Jan 11, 2024, 2:45 PM

(photo: Elevated Service and Supply)

(photo: Elevated Service and Supply)

(photo: Elevated Service and Supply)

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


KSLTV.com

GRANTSVILLE — A company is warning the public after they said their employee was intentionally hit twice by an enraged driver. Elevated Service and Supply, a business in Grantsville Utah, made a post about an employee who “found himself in fear for his life,” as he was hit while driving on Interstate 80.

Sgt. Cameron Roden with Utah Highway Patrol said the collision happened on Tuesday at 3:15 p.m. on I-80 near Bangerter Highway.

Roden said the silver Ford Ranger, driven by the Elevated Service and Supply employee, was headed eastbound on I-80 when it was rear-ended by a white lifted pick-up truck. After the crash, the employee moved into the middle lane, and then to the right lane. The white pick-up truck followed and struck the Ford Ranger again as they passed.

“The driver felt that the collision was intentional,” Roden said. “The lifted pick-up kept going, and did not stop.”

(photo: Elevated Service and Supply) (photo: Elevated Service and Supply) (photo: Elevated Service and Supply) (photo: Elevated Service and Supply) (photo: Elevated Service and Supply) (photo: Elevated Service and Supply)

Elevated Service and Supply stated in their post, “this guy…needs to be off the road and talked to..we’re offering a reward on any information leading to the truck/driver that assaulted our truck Ricky and risked the life or our valued employee Tristin.”

Roden said there is a case open, but they don’t have much information on the pick-up truck, other than it seemed to be a white Dodge pick-up.

Multiple comments on the post said they’d had similar experiences with what they believed was the same truck.

If you have any information about the truck or this collision, contact UHP.

Utah Highway Patrol searches for driver involved in possible road rage hit-and-run